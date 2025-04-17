Salesforce's report reveals 100% of Indian development teams use or plan to use AI for code, 91% aim to adopt AI agents soon, and 92% see them as essential development tools.

Indian software development leaders are rapidly embracing AI agents as integral components of modern application development, with an overwhelming 92% believing these technologies will soon be as essential as traditional development tools. This was revealed in Salesforce's latest State of IT survey — a comprehensive study of over 2,000 software development leaders globally, including 100 respondents from India.

The findings highlight growing optimism in India's developer community around agentic AI, a new paradigm where autonomous agents can take on routine and complex development tasks. This shift is expected to transform how software is designed, built, and optimised, enabling developers to focus on high-impact, strategic work rather than repetitive coding and debugging.

Salesforce, an AI CRM, underscores this transformation through the State of IT research. According to the report, 100% of development teams in India either use or plan to use AI for code generation, and 91% expect to use AI agents within the next two years. A remarkable 92% agree that these agents will become just as critical as conventional tools in the software development lifecycle.

The survey also identified areas where developers seek greater support to realise AI's full potential. Around 85% of leaders say their infrastructure needs upgrading to support AI agent deployment, while 40% believe current testing processes aren't fully ready. Additionally, while 89% of respondents agree that AI knowledge will soon be a baseline skill, more than half (51%) feel their teams are not fully prepared for the agentic era. Encouragingly, 84% of leaders have already introduced AI training initiatives.

Arun Parameswaran, EVP and MD, Salesforce - South Asia, said, "AI agents are not just another tool in the developer's toolkit — they represent a fundamental shift in how software is imagined, built, and optimised. The fact that 92% of software development leaders in India see agentic AI as essential speaks volumes about where the industry is headed."

Developers are also leaning heavily on low-code and no-code tools to unlock productivity and democratise AI development. About 79% of teams are currently using these tools, while 84% believe they help widen access to AI technologies. Moreover, 81% say these platforms will play a key role in scaling AI development efforts.

As AI agents become more pervasive, the role of the developer is evolving — from coder to strategist, system architect, and AI overseer. With a strong appetite for innovation and skill-building, India is uniquely positioned to lead the global shift toward agent-driven development.