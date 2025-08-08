In 2025 so far, the sector saw only one deal, with Indigifts raising USD 57,600 in an angel round.

Indian gifting startups have raised a total of USD 115.9 million between 2015 and 2025 year-to-date, indicating a gradual yet consistent growth in the sector, according to a new report by Tracxn titled Gifting Platforms Wrap Report. Despite a subdued funding environment in recent years, the industry continues to attract selective investment, especially in personalisation, enterprise gifting, and curated digital experiences.

According to the report, Indian gifting startups have collectively raised USD 159.4 million in all-time funding. In 2025 so far, the sector saw only one deal, with Indigifts raising USD 57,600 in an angel round. This marks a significant decline compared to previous years. In 2024, Indian startups secured USD 1.3 million, while 2023 and 2022 saw funding levels at USD 32.7 million and USD 63.9 million respectively. The steep drop signals an ongoing correction phase, as investors now prioritise sustainable growth and profitability over rapid scaling.

Neha Singh, Co-founder of Tracxn, said, "The gifting and rewards sector has quietly evolved into a globally relevant, innovation-led category. Over the last decade, we've seen over USD 2.5 billion flow into gifting startups, not just to scale transactions, but to reimagine consumer experience, convenience, and loyalty."

"India, while still maturing, has built a strong base of resilient, founder-led businesses that are defining new benchmarks in digital-first branding and operational efficiency," she added.

On the global front, gifting startups raised USD 1.73 billion over the past decade, with USD 2.52 billion in all-time funding. In 2025 year-to-date, global players secured USD 66.2 million through four funding rounds. Top-funded international startups include Raise with USD 220 million, Floward with USD 190.2 million, and Bloom & Wild with USD 174.3 million. In contrast to India, three acquisitions were recorded globally in 2025, indicating ongoing consolidation in Western markets.

The Indian market is currently led by seasoned companies that have established strong operational foundations. Xoxoday leads with USD 30.6 million in funding, followed by Ferns N Petals with USD 26.1 million and ZoomIn with USD 21 million. Bakingo and FlowerAura have each secured USD 16 million. These companies exemplify the increasing investor interest in personalised gifting, employee engagement solutions, and D2C platforms.

While no Indian exits were reported in 2025 so far, historical acquisitions have included notable names like Xoxoday and ZoomIn. The sector's low exit volume continues to reflect a cautious approach among investors and founders, who are building for long-term value rather than quick returns.

In India, investor activity in 2025 has been selective. Ritesh Agarwal and Vineeta Singh backed Indigifts, reflecting continued support for early-stage consumer brands. Globally, Raise's USD 63 million Series D round drew attention from both traditional venture capital firms and emerging tech-focused funds.

The report concludes that the gifting sector may not command high volumes of funding, but it continues to evolve with specialised players attracting focused capital. The emphasis is shifting toward enterprise solutions, curated experiences, and digital innovation, setting the stage for deeper investment and long-term growth.