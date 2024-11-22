Black Friday Sale! 50% Off All Access

Indian Leaders Bet on AI for Smarter Team Collaboration 90 % of leaders reported that AI tools have enhanced the quality of their team's work

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India has reached a significant milestone, with business leaders and employees increasingly adopting AI to enhance workplace collaboration. Indian enterprise leaders have emerged as the heaviest users of AI globally, with 80 per cent reporting daily or frequent use of AI—second only to the Netherlands, where 85 per cent of leaders report similar usage. Companies leveraging AI in team workflows are witnessing positive outcomes, with 90 per cent reporting that AI tools have enhanced the quality of their team's work—exceeding the global average, according to Zoom's Morning Consult Survey.

The study also highlights differences in how leaders and employees allocate their time. Indian leaders spend more time on collaboration tasks than their employees. Sixty-two per cent of leaders reported that they could engage in more productive activities if a meeting were canceled. Additionally, 52 per cent of Indian leaders feel they are over-investing in virtual meetings, 50 per cent feel the same about in-person meetings, meanwhile 49 per cent believe emails take up too much of their time.

Notably, three in ten Indian team leaders spend an hour or more daily resolving collaboration issues, such as unclear outcomes or misunderstandings. Task-switching also emerged as a productivity drain, with 34 per cent of leaders losing focus for 10–30 minutes while transitioning between tasks. Moreover, leaders are more likely than their teams to follow up on tasks, with 43 per cent spending 30 minutes to an hour checking project statuses—compared to 38 per cent of employees.

When asked how they would prefer to spend their workday, 44 per cent of leaders expressed a desire to focus on strategic initiatives or workflow improvements. This underscores the need for efficient tools and communication strategies to free up time for high-impact work.

"India's rapid embrace of AI reflects the country's forward-thinking approach to workplace innovation. Indian leaders are already witnessing how AI can improve collaboration, save time, and enable teams to be more productive. As AI continues to reshape how teams work together, Indian businesses have the opportunity to lead the way by fully integrating AI into their workflows, addressing collaboration challenges, and building a multigenerational, future-ready workforce," said Sameer Raje, Head of India at Zoom.

Employees, too, reported significant benefits from using AI tools. An impressive 94 per cent said AI helps them save time to focus on other tasks, while the same percentage stated that AI improves communication. Additionally, 91 per cent reported that AI enhances brainstorming sessions, and 90 per cent said it improves alignment between colleagues.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Tech Burner's Anarc Smartwatch Achieves INR 3 Cr Sales with USD 1 Mn Investment

Anarc features a patented octagonal design by Thought Over Design and Seymourpowell, with a medical-grade stainless steel body. It includes advanced technology like a Hisilicon chipset, AMOLED display, and seven-day battery life.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

He Started a Business That Surpassed $100 Million in Under 3 Years: 'Consistent Revenue Right Out of the Gate'

Ryan Close, founder and CEO of Bartesian, had run a few small businesses on the side — but none of them excited him as much as the idea for a home cocktail machine.

By Amanda Breen
Marketing

4 Neuromarketing Hacks to Reach More People and Maximize Results

You don't need to be a neuroscientist or have a big budget to start upping your conversions immediately.

By Josh King Madrid (JetSet)
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

These Are the Highest Paying Jobs Available Without a College Degree, According to a New Report

The median salaries for these positions go up to $102,420 per year.

By Sherin Shibu
Living

These Are the 'Wealthiest and Safest' Places to Retire in the U.S. None of Them Are in Florida — and 2 States Swept the List.

More than 338,000 U.S. residents retired to a new home in 2023 — a 44% increase year over year.

By Amanda Breen