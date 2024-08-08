After the pandemic, the working culture of sales departments has evolved in response to consumers' needs and wants

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In every company, the sales department is the heart of the organization, not only because it generates revenue but also because it builds the company's image in the minds of potential consumers and fosters trust among existing customers. The sales department deals with immense pressure, and the team works tirelessly to elevate the company from one level to the next. The beauty of the sales department lies in its ability to adapt to changing consumer expectations, but this has also become one of the most challenging aspects to master in order to achieve the desired results.

After the pandemic, the working culture of sales departments has evolved in response to consumers' needs and wants. Additionally, with the advent of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI), sales departments have integrated these modern tools into their workflows to enhance efficiency, productivity, and speed of delivery while reducing the burden of mundane daily tasks.

It's not surprising that one receives personalized messages and notifications from Zomato, Blinket, Swiggy and others. For example, one may receive a notification from Swiggy, "Kuch Kha lo…Chin tapak dum dum karne se pet nhi bharta" with laughing emoticons, all thanks to AI.

AI Adoption Surge But Raise Security Concerns

According to Salesforce's State of Sales report, 89 per cent of Indian sales teams have either fully integrated AI or are experimenting with it. The remaining 11 per cent are still evaluating the technology. Sales representatives report that AI is helping their teams with data quality and accuracy. However, the biggest obstacle they face in implementing AI is consumer concerns about security.

Customer Expectations and Market Competition

The report highlights that customer expectations have shifted dramatically, particularly after the pandemic. This year, 65 per cent of sales professionals in India reported that changing customer expectations is a significant challenge, compared to just seven per cent last year. Additionally, it's becoming increasingly difficult for sales teams worldwide to find time to connect with customers. In India, sales representatives spend an average of only 27 per cent of their workweek interacting with customers. Moreover, sales teams are facing intensified marketplace competition; 57 per cent reported that competition has become more challenging since last year, while 13 per cent noted a decrease. Furthermore, 67 per cent of sales representatives feel they won't meet their quota this year, while 84 per cent missed their target last year.

Employee Retention Increasing, But Not in India

As labor markets tighten, employee retention among sales staff has significantly improved globally. The average turnover rate has decreased to 18 per cent over the past year, down from 25 per cent in 2022. However, this trend isn't consistent across all regions. In India, the average turnover rate remains relatively high at 34 per cent over the past year. Additionally, about 12 per cent of sales professionals in India are currently seeking new job opportunities, indicating that while many are staying put, a notable portion of the workforce is still considering a change.

"We are committed to empowering sales teams to navigate the complexities of today's market by utilizing cutting-edge technologies and nurturing trusted customer relationships. With 89 per cent of sales teams in India adopting AI, it's evident that the future of sales is becoming more data-driven and personalized. However, the journey extends beyond mere adoption; addressing security concerns and fostering customer trust are crucial. By concentrating on these aspects, we can fully harness AI's potential to enhance customer interactions and drive sustainable growth," said Arun Kumar Parmeswaran, Managing Director, Sales, Salesforce India.