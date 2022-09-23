Indian Speedster Prasidh Krishna Partners With Rario To Launch His Cricket NFTs

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Rario, the cricket digital collectibles platform, announced Indian ODI team's right arm pacer Prasidh Krishna's exclusive partnership with the platform to launch his own non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Krishna joins Rishabh Pant, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Smriti Mandhana, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ruturaj Gaikwad, M Siraj, Shafali Verma, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Quinton De Kock, and many others as player partners of the platform. Through this association, Krishna's NFTs will be available exclusively on Rario.

Prasidh Krishna Instagram Prasidh Krishna during a match

Krishna made his debut in the ODI series against England on 23rd March 2021, taking 4 wickets for 54 runs to break a record for the most wickets taken by an Indian pacer on debut in 24 years. He made his debut in the IPL in May 2018 against Mumbai and soon became the mainstay of the Kolkata Knight Riders, representing them regularly. He was also a part of the KKR team that finished as runner-up in the 2021 edition of the IPL.

Speaking on the partnership, Prasidh Krishna said, "It has been a life-long dream to represent India on the cricket field, to play for the millions of fans not only from India but the world over. Now, with this brand new partnership for my NFTs with Rario, I am thrilled at the opportunity to engage with the fans at a much deeper level. Cutting edge technology, combined with the fervor for one of the most loved sports in the world, will surely add to the experience of the cricket fandom."

Rario Co-Founder and CEO, Ankit Wadhwa, said "I am excited to have Prasidh Krishna on Rario. In just the last year and a half, he has become one of the most talked about bowlers. For me personally, his best performance was when he got a four-wicket haul against West Indies and conceded just 12 runs. Riding on the skills and temperament he displayed during that performance - India was able to seal the 3-match series. From a strategy gaming point of view, anyone with an eye for talent will know that Prasidh's Player Cards will be highly sought-after in Rario's utility ecosystem."