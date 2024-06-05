Get All Access for $5/mo

Indian Start-up Ecosystem Thrives Despite Funding Winter Ivy Chin from Inflection Point Ventures highlighted the diversity of investors, including CXOs and professionals, contributing to the angel investing ecosystem.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Experts from the investment industry discuss rising penetration of the internet and the potential for self-reliance in funding Indian start-ups during panel discussion on the Expanding Investor Pool In India, at the Tech and Innovation Summit in Bangalore, organised by Entrepreneur Media. Read More.
