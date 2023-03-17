Indians Acquire 100 Patents For 6G Technology, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

While mentioning that India has started the exports of telecom products to the US, Vaishnaw said that export of radio equipment has started from India in the last 7-8 months and that too to America

By Teena Jose

Ashwini Vaishnaw Twitter handle

IT and telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Thursday, said that Indian scientists, engineers and academicians have acquired 100 patents for 6G technology, according to a PTI report. The minister was speaking at the Bharat Startup Summit organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce.

"Electronics is very complex, but despite the complexity, our scientists, engineers and academicians have together acquired 100 patents in 6G. Also, 5G network rollout has far exceeded the government of 200 cities by March 31, 2023, with coverage in 397 cities at present," said Vaishnaw in a statement.

The minister reportedly added that, "When a country or economy has to reach this level then thousands of systems are required to be changed. Governance systems, logistics systems, banking systems and change in their own business method. This is the time when everyone should get on to this transformation journey. If we are able to do this transformation then there is no power that can stop India from becoming a $30 trillion economy."

While mentioning that India has started the exports of telecom products to the US, Vaishnaw said that, "Export of radio equipment has started from India in the last 7-8 months and that too to America. Also, 10 years ago 99% of mobile phones were imported and now, 99% of units used in India are made locally."

In telecommunications, 6G is the sixth generation mobile system standard currently under development for wireless communications technologies supporting cellular data networks.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

