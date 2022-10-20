India's Domestic Air Passenger Volume Rose To 10.35 Million: Report

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

According to a data released by aviation safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Wednesday, stated that the domestic air passenger volume grew to 64.61 per cent to 10.35 million in September over the same period last year.

"Indian domestic carriers, excluding newly launched Akasa Air, had flown a total of 7.66 million passengers on the local routes a year ago. The average passenger load factor of these carriers stood at 77.5 per cent against 72.5 per cent PLF (an airline metric that measures how much of an airline's passenger carrying capacity is used) delivered in August 2022," stated the DGCA report.

Akasa Air commenced its flight services on domestic routes from August 7 this year.

The report added that, "In terms of market share, leading carrier IndiGo cornered 57 per cent of the total domestic traffic pie, carrying 59.72 lakh passengers across its domestic network followed by full service carrier Vistara, which flew 9.96 lakh passengers with 9.6 per cent market share. The combined market share of Vistara, Air India and AirAsia, India stood at 24.7 per cent in September."

As per earlier reports, PM Narendra Modi had said that the number of daily domestic air passengers nearing the pre-Covid level. He added that the focus is on improving the connectivity across the country.

In August, as per an official data, Indian airlines carried a total of 1.01 crore passengers, which was 4 per cent higher than the traffic registered in July.