American employment website Indeed, on Monday, revealed a remarkable surge in Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) jobs over the last three years. This increase in ESG-related positions is a testament to the growing focus on sustainability and corporate responsibility within the Indian job market. According to the study report, the ESG sector has grown over 223% in India between April 2019 to April 2023.

The company also said that despite the massive increase in the last three years, a decline of 22 per cent was seen last year in the ESG sector. This indicated that while sustainability formed a key part of organisational goals due to the pandemic, it may have cooled down in the last one year, indicating a stabilisation of ESG jobs, following the post-Covid growth. It is also revealed that the most significant increase in job posting on Indeed's platform came between April 2021 and April 2022, growing by 109%.

"The growing demand for ESG professionals can be attributed to several factors, including rising consumer expectations, and the need for companies to enhance their brand reputation. Employers are actively seeking individuals with expertise in sustainable practices, environmental science, conservation, corporate social responsibility, and related fields to fill these positions. Additionally, employees, especially the younger ones today place much more importance on environmental and social concerns than the previous generation. The world of work now seems to be very involved and leveraging employees' passion areas across ESG space," said Sashi Kumar, head of sales, Indeed India.

The report further added that the demand from jobseekers also saw the highest growth in the last three years. Job searches for sustainability roles increased by 31% between April 2022 and 2023. In addition, the increase over the past three years showcases the remarkable shift as companies increasingly prioritise sustainability efforts. An increasing number of organisations are also pledging to take action on climate, social and other issues by following Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards.

It also added that the rise in ESG jobs on Indeed's platform reflects the expanding awareness and commitment of Indian businesses to create a greener and more socially responsible future. The notable shift in the way companies approach their operations recognise that environmental and social sustainability is key to long-term success.