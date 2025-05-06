India's transition to sustainable mobility is gaining momentum, driven by consistent year-on-year growth in electric vehicle sales. As the infrastructure ecosystem matures, consumers are embracing EVs with increasing confidence, paving the way for a cleaner transportation future.

India's electric vehicle market is charged up and accelerating at full throttle. In April 2025, EV sales soared to 1,67,629 units, a notable 44.62 per cent spike compared to the same month last year, according to Vahan Portal data. This continued climb reaffirms the country's shifting automotive landscape, where clean mobility is no longer a fringe experiment but a fast-establishing norm.

This latest figure marks the highest-ever April tally for EVs in India, underscoring a powerful, multi-year trajectory. Just two years ago, April sales were under 1.12 lakh; four years ago, they were barely over 15,000. The jump from 15,024 units in April 2021 to the current 1.67 lakh-plus in 2025 tells the story of a revolution well underway. Two-wheelers remain the front-runners in this transformation, accounting for 91,860 units in April, up 40 per cent year-on-year.

The shift in public perception has played a significant role in this surge. "Why not an EV?" said Maxson Lewis, managing director and CEO, Magenta Mobility, capturing the current sentiment. "India has successfully transitioned from 'Why an EV' to 'Why not an EV'. Though this adoption of EV is scattered across segments, the growing penetration is a validation of the ecosystem." Lewis emphasized that the push is being driven not just by environmental goals but by the hard math of total cost of ownership (TCO).

Affordable price points, rising fuel costs, and expanding model options have all played a role in pushing the two-wheeler segment to the forefront. But three-wheelers aren't far behind, registering a robust 49 per cent growth with 62,533 units sold. Their appeal is largely economic: low operating costs and fast ROI continue to make them a popular choice for last-mile delivery and shared transport.

Passenger EVs are also coming into their own, with 11,927 units sold last month, marking a 57 per cent YoY leap. Within this category, light passenger vehicles and goods carriers stood out by more than doubling their numbers; posting growth rates of 105 per cent and 106 per cent, respectively.

For Rakesh Sen, director of sales and marketing, JSW MG Motor India, the message is clear. "EVs are contributing significantly to our M-o-M sales in CY25," he said. "We will carry this momentum throughout the year and are confident that our EVs will drive 60-65 per cent of our total sales by year end."

Even the heavier end of the EV spectrum is gaining ground. Bus and heavy goods vehicle segments, traditionally slow movers in the clean transport narrative, are seeing steady traction. Aanchal Jain, CEO of PMI Electro Mobility, sees this as a turning point. "The electric bus segment has seen a significant surge in 2025," she said. "We've witnessed a consistent uptick in demand across states. This growth is being driven by a combination of supportive government policies, growing environmental consciousness, and rapid adoption by state transport undertakings."

She also pointed to other key drivers: "Operational cost savings and improved charging infrastructure are making electric buses a more viable option for mass transit. We anticipate this momentum to continue as cities prioritize clean mobility solutions. We remain committed to accelerating this transition with localized manufacturing, cutting-edge technology, and strong after-sales support."

Beyond the raw numbers, what's taking shape is a realignment of the country's transport priorities. EV adoption is no longer just a sustainability checkbox, but an economic and strategic decision.