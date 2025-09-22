To date, the sector has raised USD 989 million across 203 equity rounds, a steady expansion despite current cautious funding activity. India's Fitness Tech ecosystem is currently comprised of more than 600 active startups, of which 96 have secured equity funding.

India's fitness tech sector is experiencing a slowdown from its earlier peak performances, as investors adopt a more cautious stance, according to a report by Traxcn.

According to the report, the sector has raised USD 7 million in 2025 so far. Over the last decade, annual funding grew from USD 24.2 million in 2016 to a record USD 387.9 million in 2021, before moderating to USD 48.3 million in 2024. 2021 marked the most funded year, driven by Cult.fit's landmark USD 180 million Series F round, which showcased the broader surge in funding activity across various sectors.

To date, the sector has raised USD 989 million across 203 equity rounds, a steady expansion despite current cautious funding activity. India's Fitness Tech ecosystem is currently comprised of more than 600 active startups, of which 96 have secured equity funding.

Neha Singh, Co-Founder of Tracxn, said, "India's Fitness Tech ecosystem is entering a phase of steady maturity, shaped by a combination of rising health awareness, supportive policy initiatives, and rapid digital adoption. Investors continue to see strong long-term potential here, even as funding in recent years has been more measured. This convergence of consumer demand, technology innovation, and investor confidence is building the foundation for the sector to scale meaningfully and establish itself as a core part of India's wellness economy."

The sector includes wearables, connected gym equipment, fitness apps, and AI-powered platforms offering personalised workouts, nutrition tracking, and health monitoring.

In terms of top-funded startups, as of 2025 YTD, Cult.fit remains the most funded startup in the sector with USD 666.6 million, followed by HealthifyMe with USD 145.3 million.

Mukesh Bansal, Cult.fit's co-founder, earlier said that the company has a unique opportunity to become the go-to destination for health needs in India and added, "Health is over USD 100 billion category in India and is ready for a new tech-driven approach for a much better consumer experience - with very high health awareness and rapid technology adoption among consumers."

FITTR, with USD 19.9M, represents the growing demand for app-based coaching and community-driven fitness. In 2025 YTD, FITTR secured USD 3 million in a Series A round from Rainmatter.

Talking about investments in the health space, Nitin Kamath of Zerodha, took to X and wrote, "We may be early, but our thesis right now is that climate and health will be megatrends of the future. Considering that we think of Rainmatter as one way of giving forward, we want to back founders working on helping Indians be healthier and making the planet more livable."

On the investor front, more than 100 VCs have backed India's Fitness Tech sector till 2025. The most active are Chiratae Ventures, Blume Ventures, and Kalaari Capital. Chiratae Ventures led with 11 rounds across 3 portfolio companies, while Blume Ventures and Kalaari Capital participated in 8 rounds each. Other notable investors include Accel, Pratithi Investments, and Rainmatter, supporting companies such as Fitbudd, AyuRythm, and FITTR.