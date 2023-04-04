India's Manufacturing Sector Hits 3-Month High In March: Survey

In a nutshell, the survey supports views that Asia's third-largest economy is better placed than many to weather the impact of a potential global downturn

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Pexels

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A private business survey on Monday has revealed that India's manufacturing sector expanded at its quickest pace in three months in March on improved output and new orders, although firms shed jobs for the first time in over a year, according to a Reuters report.

The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index compiled by S&P Global increased to 56.4 in March from February's 55.3, remaining above the 50-mark threshold that separates growth from contraction for a 21st straight month. It was higher than a Reuters poll forecast of 55.0.

"Underlying demand for Indian goods remained strong in March...Hence, production continued to expand at a robust clip and firms stepped up their stock-building efforts," Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, reportedly said in a statement.

The new orders sub-index, which tracks overall demand, rose last month and foreign demand expanded at a quicker rate from February. Output grew at the strongest pace since December. However, that improvement did not translate to increased hiring as job market conditions darkened, slipping back into contraction for the first time in 13 months although the pace of job shedding was minimal. Optimism about future output slipped to an eight-month low due to concerns surrounding competitiveness and general inflation, the report further noted.

"Although manufacturers were upbeat towards future new orders, they somewhat doubted that inflation would continue to recede. Such worries restricted optimism towards output prospects," De Lima added in the statement.

In a nutshell, the survey supports views that Asia's third-largest economy is better placed than many to weather the impact of a potential global downturn. The Indian economy was forecast to grow 6.9% this fiscal year and 6.0% next.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

News and Trends Manufacturing India Economy

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Scam 2023: Inside The World Startup Convention Disaster

To many, the speaker line up for the World Startup Convention (WSC) which had been scheduled for March 24-26, 2023 at Greater Noida may have seemed too good to be true.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari

Leadership

You Don't Need to Sacrifice Your Family to Pursue Being an Entrepreneur. Here's How to Save Yourself 500 Hours Per Year.

Here's some advice for dadpreneurs on how to be a great dad while building an amazing business.

By Derek Notman

Leadership

5 Insider Tips for Improving Your Confidence as a Public Speaker

Presenting publicly can be a nerve-wracking experience. Here are five key tips to help you boost your confidence.

By Andres Tovar

By Swadha Mishra

Starting a Business

90% of Online Businesses Fail in Just 4 Months. You Can Avoid the Same Fate By Using These Strategies.

It's not catastrophizing when we think about potential failure; it's in fact a chance for any business to precisely see any outcome and prepare in advance.

By Ivan Popov

Business News

This Woman Was Drowning in Debt Before She Tried 'Cash Stuffing.' Now She's Made The Highly Effective Practice a Full-Time Business.

A Texas woman was $80,000 in debt before she tried a method of budgeting called "cash stuffing." Now, she's not only paid off her debt but turned the budgeting practice into a full-time business to help others save.

By Madeline Garfinkle