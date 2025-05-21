What's clear across the board is that EV adoption isn't just about the vehicle anymore. It's about the ecosystem around it; charging access, battery safety, service reliability, affordability, and confidence in the technology.

Electric two-wheelers are no longer a novelty in India. From the chaotic streets of Delhi to the bustling markets of Coimbatore, EV scooters and bikes are carving out visible space in the mobility landscape. But despite growing awareness and an undeniable shift in consumer interest, hesitation still lingers. The reasons? High upfront costs, limited charging infrastructure, range anxiety, and worries over service and battery life continue to be major roadblocks for mainstream adoption.

Chetan Maini, co-founder and vice-chairman of SUN Mobility, captures the mood perfectly, stating, "Indian consumers are increasingly interested in electric two-wheelers, but several key concerns still influence their decisions." Chief among them, he says, is the high initial purchase cost, driven by expensive battery technology, which acts as a major deterrent, especially in price-sensitive markets. Add to that range anxiety—the fear that an EV might not get them through a full day's travel—and the inconvenience of slow and sparse charging options, and the result is a segment still struggling to cross over from early adopters to the mass market.

Safety and service-related worries add another layer of complexity. Mohal Lalbhai, co-founder and group CEO of MATTER, says concerns over battery safety and long-term reliability have been sharpened by uncertainty around battery degradation over time. "Safety remains a top concern, particularly after incidents involving low-cost, unregulated scooters that lack thermal management systems. Consumers worry about the risks of battery overheating and fires," he explains, adding that another lingering hiccup in the ecosystem is inconsistent after-sales support.

India's electric two-wheeler market is still in its nascent stages, with only 8 per cent market share in total two-wheeler sales, according to a report by the Observer Research Foundation. While EV two-wheelers have fewer moving parts, their maintenance and servicing require significant investment in specialized equipment and skilled labor. The report cautions that without a competitive third-party after-sales market, the growth of the EV two-wheeler segment in India may be unsustainable. The report further emphasizes that the current after-sales service landscape for electric two-wheelers in India is limited, with only authorized service centers providing maintenance and repairs due to warranty requirements. This results in longer waiting times and poor access to service centers. Even in China, a more mature EV market, the number of repair shops for fossil fuel-powered vehicles far outnumbers those specializing in EVs, with 3,97,000 versus 20,000, respectively.

Madhumita Agrawal, founder and CEO of Oben Electric, believes this is where her company is trying to make a difference. "The biggest concern while considering the switch to electric two-wheelers is not just range, it's after-sales support," she explains. Oben's model is built around in-house component manufacturing, allowing the company tighter control over quality, faster service turnaround, and better customer engagement. "Buyers want the reassurance that their vehicle will be serviced reliably, that spare parts will be available when needed, and that their experience post-purchase will be seamless," she said.

Other players, like Motovolt Mobility's founder & CEO, Tushar Choudhary, point to the perception gap around EVs. "While EVs are more economical over time, the upfront price, mainly due to battery costs, is still higher than ICE counterparts," he says. Consumers, especially outside metro cities, still grapple with doubts about durability, performance, and quality of post-sales service.

What's clear across the board is that EV adoption isn't just about the vehicle anymore. It's about the ecosystem around it; charging access, battery safety, service reliability, affordability, and confidence in the technology. Bridging the trust gap will take more than subsidies and sleek marketing. It will take companies solving real-world problems with real-world solutions. For instance, while Ola Electric has become a major player in the space, consumer concerns about service delays and software glitches have made headlines, highlighting the importance of strong after-sales support.