With Mark Joseph Carney sworn in as the 24th Prime Minister of Canada following the 2025 federal elections, the newly unveiled cabinet brings both familiarity and a wave of diversity. Among its most notable appointments is Indira Anita Anand as Minister of Foreign Affairs—a trailblazing figure who is not only the first woman to take oath on the Bhagavad Gita in a Canadian cabinet but also a steadfast leader with deep Indian roots and a robust international career.

A cabinet that reflects changing canada

The April 28 election marked a major shift in Canada's political landscape, with a record 22 MPs of Indian origin elected out of 65 candidates. Prime Minister Carney's cabinet includes four such leaders: Maninder Sidhu, Ruby Sahota, Randeep Sarai, and Anita Anand.

While Sidhu has taken charge as Minister of International Trade, Sahota now serves as Secretary of State for Combatting Crime, and Sarai takes up his first cabinet role as Secretary of State for International Development. Among them, Anand holds perhaps the most globally significant portfolio as the country's Foreign Minister, a role she assumes during a complex time in international diplomacy.

From rural Nova Scotia to parliament hill

Anita Anand was born in 1967 in Kentville, Nova Scotia, to Indian immigrant parents—her father, Sundaram V. Anand, a general surgeon, and her mother, Saroj D. Ram, an anaesthesiologist. Her family, among the few South Asian households in the region at the time, found community in a small town that welcomed them with warmth.

"My parents came to Canada in the 1960s. I think there were only two immigrant families in our small town in Nova Scotia growing up, so we did everything together. As doctors in the community, they taught us that you should give back to your community and try to make it better," Anita shared in her YouTube channel.

That ethos of service stayed with her throughout her life. After moving to Ontario in 1985, she pursued her undergraduate degree at Queen's University. She later met her husband, John Knowlton, while articling at a Toronto law firm. The couple, married since 1995, raised their four children in Oakville—her long-time home and base of political engagement.

"I love Oakville because it's an incredible community. I've raised my four kids here and I wouldn't leave it for the world," she aaded.

A scholar and public servant

Before entering politics, Anita Anand made her mark as a respected academic. She taught law at the University of Toronto, where she held the J.R. Kimber Chair in Investor Protection and Corporate Governance. She also served as Associate Dean, and worked extensively on ethics, governance, and public policy—teaching at institutions like Yale, Queen's, and Cambridge.

Her long list of accolades includes the Yvan Allaire Medal from the Royal Society of Canada for excellence in governance, the Trailblazer Award from the Canadian Association of South Asian Lawyers, and the Mahatma Gandhi Peace Award (2023) for original thinking in conflict resolution.

Roles that defined her leadership

Anita Anand's journey in federal politics began in 2019 when she was elected MP for Oakville. Her track record in public service has been marked by high-impact roles. As Minister of Public Services and Procurement, she led Canada's vaccine procurement strategy during the COVID-19 pandemic, securing millions of doses and life-saving equipment.

"Anita led Canada's vaccine procurement at the height of the pandemic and as a result of that, we saved tens of thousands of lives. I always got this feeling of confidence and that she's taking care of us," shared a colleague.

Later, as Minister of National Defence, she spearheaded reforms addressing sexual misconduct in the armed forces and led Canada's military support for Ukraine.

In her role as President of the Treasury Board, she pushed a government spending review, supported Black public servants, and helped modernise digital governance.

As Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, she streamlined supply chains and reduced barriers between Canadian provinces.

"I believe in strong bonds, community bonds, family bonds, and giving life to what brings people together. I really wanted to serve our community and our country in a different way," said Anita Anand.

leading with empathy and grit

Empathy has been a defining quality of Anita Anand's leadership style. "Empathy is the key for me. It's what I strive to do every day, which is have understanding for what people are going through and try to do your best to make their situation better. It's my honour to serve," she explained.

Her husband adds, "She is really the glue that really holds our family together. These are the values that were instilled in her by her family who always encouraged her to give back to the community. I always come back to empathy."

She is known not only for her professional acumen but also for her thoughtful, people-first approach. "She's very thoughtful, always takes time to ask how you are. Like she's genuinely, truly interested in your answer and she remembers it until the next time you see her," a friend noted.

Despite her towering accomplishments, Anand remains grounded. "The balancing act that is involved in my life, I think, is replicated over and over again in many, many people's lives. Certainly many moms and many working moms, working parents. I see incredible people in our community… I'm inspired by our community and certainly that's one of the reasons I love being here," she said in an interview.

What this means for india

Canada-India relations had seen a steep decline in the previous regime, particularly after a diplomatic fallout involving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. With Anita Anand stepping into the role of Foreign Minister, there is cautious optimism for a reset.

Notably, Anand had condemned hate speech against Indian diplomats in 2023 and distanced herself from previous partisan rhetoric. Her elevation has been positively acknowledged by India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who also shares a Tamil Nadu connection with her—Anand's mother hails from the southern Indian state.