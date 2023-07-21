The funding will empower Ati Motors to expand into markets in the US, South East Asia, Japan, and Europe while exploring untapped opportunities across pharmaceuticals, chemicals, maritime, and injection molding sectors

Ati Motors, maker of autonomous industrial robots, today announced the close of its Series A funding round, led by True Ventures, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm focused on early-stage technology companies in the amount of $10.85 million. Athera Ventures Partners, also joined as a new investor, bringing its extensive experience in deep tech investments. The round saw significant participation from previous investors: Blume Ventures, Exfinity Ventures and MFV Partners. The funding will empower Ati Motors to expand into markets in the US, South East Asia, Japan, and Europe while exploring untapped opportunities across pharmaceuticals, chemicals, maritime, and injection molding sectors.

"The autonomous robots space is brimming with immense opportunities, and we're at the forefront of this revolution as we transform industrial operation. This funding will fuel our expansion into new markets and industries. With the support of our investors who share our vision, we're well-positioned to continue pushing the boundaries of robotics technology and meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Saurabh Chandra, CEO of Ati Motors.

According to an official statement, the investment, occurring alongside the company's product launch event, will further accelerate the development and deployment of Ati Motors' robotics technology for automating work in industrial environments and warehouses. It further added, Ati Motors will continue to invest in research and development to launch new products and capabilities in the market.

"Ati Motors has developed a remarkable platform that has the potential to revolutionize multiple sectors. We're excited to lead this funding round and support the Ati Motors team in their mission to deploy intelligent robots to solve complex challenges in Industrial applications today. This team, combined with a relentless focus on innovation, positions them as a key player in the autonomous robotics space," said Rohit Sharma, partner, True Ventures.

Ati Motors is an autonomous mobile robot manufacturer dedicated to transforming industries through innovative robotics technology inspired by self-driving cars. With a focus on artificial intelligence, computer vision, and cutting-edge hardware, Ati Motors develops autonomous mobile robots that optimize productivity and streamline operations in sectors such as warehousing, logistics, and manufacturing.