Let's take a look at the decade old journey of the first decentralized cryptocurrency

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bitcoin entered its 15th year on a good note with the value crossing USD 45,000. It presently has a market cap of USD 890.27 Billion and is the largest and most popular cryptocurrency by market cap.

Let's take a look at the decade old journey of the first decentralized cryptocurrency.

What the way forward looks like for Bitcoin?

Industry leads expect that with the upcoming halvig event, the value of the Bitcoin will soar higher. "The current sentiment in the cryptocurrency market is bullish, especially as the Bitcoin halving event approaches and traditional institutions' investment interest in BTC increases," shares Ryan Lee, Research Chief Analyst, Bitget.

Dhruvil Shah, SVP- Technology, Liminal Custody Solutions feels that Bitcoin emerged as one of the best-performing asset classes of 2023, outshining the traditional markets. "The growing optimism around the ETF approval by the SEC is driving the current market rally as there are some report from Reuters that approval may come this week," shares Shivam Thakral, CEO, BuyUcoin.

"Bitcoin has become a cornerstone in conversations about the future of money and decentralized systems, leaving an indelible mark on the financial world, proving its transformative power," adds Edul Patel, CEO, Mudrex.

Om Malviya, President, Tezos India thinks of impending ETF approval by the SEC a "game changer." Standard Chartered along with industry experts predict that Bitcoin may touch the USD 100,000 mark by the year end.