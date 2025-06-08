Inside Bold Care's Bold Bet: How One Startup Sparked India's Sexual Wellness Revolution "People were desperately looking for solutions, but the market was dominated by unorganised players selling hope, not help," shares Rajat Jadhav, co-founder, Bold Care

By Shivani Tiwari

Rajat Jadhav, Co-founder, Bold Care

In 2015, while working on his e-pharmacy startup, Rajat Jadhav stumbled upon a curious pattern. Nearly 40 per cent of orders and queries were for sexual health products despite it being a category no one openly talked about. The products themselves were often sketchy, ranging from Japani oils to vague homoeopathic remedies with little to no clinical backing.

"There was so much demand, but no real trust," Jadhav recalls. "People were desperately looking for solutions, but the market was dominated by unorganised players selling hope, not help."

That single observation would eventually lead to the birth of Bold Care, a brand that not only wanted to sell products but change the narrative around men's health and intimacy in India.

Cracking the silence around male wellness

Sexual wellness has long been India's unspoken frontier. It sits at the intersection of health, masculinity, shame, and misinformation. From awkward chemist visits to late-night TV ads promoting dubious cures, the space was shrouded in embarrassment.

"When we started talking about conditions like erectile dysfunction or premature ejaculation, it wasn't easy," Jadhav admits. "We were breaking years of stigma, and no one wanted to be the first to talk about it."

Launched in July 2020, Bold Care was born during the pandemic, a time when e-commerce boomed, and private wellness quietly became a national priority. But Jadhav and his team weren't just another D2C startup chasing clicks. They wanted to rebuild the ecosystem.

"We don't just launch a pill or cream because the market is hot," Jadhav says. "Each product is designed with multiple benefits and regular use in mind, because that's what builds long-term confidence."

So Bold Care made a bold move: embrace the awkward. Instead of tiptoeing, the brand leaned into the discomfort, adding humour, relatability, and science to the conversation. Whether through social media posts, clever packaging, or customer engagement, the aim was always the same: normalise it.

Going mainstream with a star cofounder

In 2023, Bold Care announced actor and entrepreneur Ranveer Singh as a cofounder. Known for his flamboyance and unapologetic energy, Singh brought both visibility and credibility to the category.

"Ranveer didn't just lend his face, he lent his brain," says Jadhav. "He's deeply involved in branding, storytelling, even product insights. His lived experience as an artist and entrepreneur is invaluable."

The collaboration helped position Bold Care not just as a product, but as a cultural movement, destigmatising male health with humour, empathy, and pride.

Blooming bloom

While Bold Care gained momentum among male consumers, there was growing demand from women either directly or as caregivers, partners, and buyers.

"We started getting countless inquiries from women, asking: What about us?" Jadhav shares.

The answer came in the form of Bloom by Bold Care, a dedicated vertical focused on female sexual health, intimate hygiene, and menopause support. Led by Parinita Hendre and a team of women entrepreneurs, Bloom is disrupting a space just as underserved.

"There's no one-size-fits-all in women's health," Jadhav explains. "From hormonal shifts to age-based nutrition, the needs evolve. Bloom was built to evolve with them."

In just five months, Bloom has already served over 1 lakh customers, and Jadhav predicts it will reach Bold Care's current scale in half the time.

Despite being available on Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart, Bold Care's own website remains the strongest growth engine.

"Direct-to-consumer gives us insights no platform can. We know what our users want, what language they use, what worries them," Jadhav says.

That user insight has shaped everything—from product innovation to customer support scripts. Bold Care also invests heavily in its expert advisory team, helping users make informed, comfortable choices without shame.

The company has also embraced quick commerce, capitalising on impulse buys and the privacy of at-home delivery. "You no longer need to walk into a store or wait three days. With Blinkit and Zepto, your wellness is 10 minutes away," he quips.

Fact Sheet

  • Founded: July 2020
  • Founder & CEO: Rajat Jadhav
  • Cofounder: Ranveer Singh (since 2023)
  • Employees: 50+
  • ARR: ₹100 Cr+
  • Funding: USD 17.2M (as per public data)
  • Top-selling products: Extend range, condom range
  • Social media followers: 92K+
  • Total orders: 50 lakh+
