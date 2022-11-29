Intugine Raises INR 19 Crore In Pre-Series A Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Intugine, a real-time multimodal supply chain visibility startup, has raised INR 19 crore in a pre-Series A funding round led by Mela Ventures and co-financed by Kaleesuwari Group and Innoport. The round also saw participation from marquee investors, including SaaS founders Harsh Shah (co-founder of Fynd), Anshul Rai, (co-founder and CEO of Happay) and Kashyap Deorah, (founder and CEO of HyperTrack). Existing investor Kanav Hasija, (co-founder of InnovAccer) also participated in this funding round. The fund raised will be deployed to fuel product development, explore global markets and expand its team across Product, Data and GTM functions.

Company handout

"We have built a technology platform that gives enterprises end-to-end visibility of their shipments and greater control over their logistics operations. With improved visibility, enterprises can substantially reduce their operational costs, improve their margins and deliver exceptional customer experience," said Harshit Shrivastava, co-founder and CEO, Intugine.

Intugine's comprehensive multimodal solutions are helping businesses track their shipments across full truck loads, partial truck loads, ocean and rail transportation. Today, they track over 10 million shipments on their platform for more than 75 global customers across the chemical, automotive, building materials, consumer durables, FMCG, retail and e-commerce industries. Their solutions have enabled companies to reduce excess inventories by more than 30 per cent, claimed by the company in a statement.

"The dynamic and evolving logistics landscape has made the need for visibility into supply chain networks a necessity for success. It is high time for brands to invest in sophisticated technology to support their consumers' rapidly changing purchasing behaviour. We are excited to partner with Harshit, Mrinal and Ayush in their quest to digitally transform global supply chains and be an integral part of their growth story," said Krishnakumar Natarajan, managing partner, Mela Ventures.

Founded in 2017 Harshit Shrivastava, Ayush Agrawal and Mrinal Rai, Intugine is a real-time multimodal supply chain visibility enabler that is helping businesses optimise and digitise their logistics operations.