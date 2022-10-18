Investmint Raises $2 Million In Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Investmint, a signal-based do-it-yourself trading and investing platform for retail investors, has raised $2 million in Seed funding led by Nexus Venture Partners, along with participation from other prominent angel investors. The company's Investmint trading and investing app, which is currently in open Beta with early adopters, will be widely launched within the next few weeks. The fund raised will be used to expand its product, engineering, and quantitative research teams to create a world-class retail investing product.

"At Investmint, we are building a game changing product for retail investors and traders who believe in managing their own funds themselves. We are grateful to Nexus Venture Partners as well as many other early believers and angels for backing our vision," said Aakash Goel, co-founder and CEO, Investmint.

Founded in 2022 by Aakash Goel and Mohit Chitlangia, Investmint's vision is to make stock markets simple and actionable for everyday investors by offering easy trading and investing products backed by a data and science driven investment approach. The app currently has multiple quantitative models for investing in stocks using long term baskets, as well as models to trade actively on a weekly or daily basis. For advanced traders, it includes models to trade in the futures and options segment systematically and scientifically, as per the company's statement.

"The last two years have seen a substantial rise in equity investing in India by retail investors. However, high quality data models have not been easily accessible to retail and do-it-yourself investors. Investmint has a unique approach and product to make such data models accessible in a manner that is easy to understand and track, and we are excited to partner with them in this journey to catalyse retail participation in stock markets," said Anup Gupta, managing director, Nexus Venture Partners.