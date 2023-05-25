IPO Bound Gaming Platform Yudiz Solutions Receives NSE Approval Yudiz Solutions, which is already known to develop apps, is now said to be the first game developers to be publicly listed and have its own publishing platform

By Teena Jose

IPO-bound Yudiz Solutions Ltd, a blockchain, AI, and gaming focussed enterprise technology company has received an NSE approval for an SME IPO. With this approval, the company is set to invest approx INR 80 million to set up a gaming studio and a multi-gaming platform. The game studio will aim to produce over 40 games in a year.

Yudiz Solutions, which is already known to develop apps, is now said to be the first game developers to be publicly listed and have its own publishing platform. In addition, according to an official statement by the company, the new Yudiz game studio will focus on creating high-quality games for multiple platforms. These games will leverage Yudiz's cutting-edge technology solutions and in-house expertise to design and develop the games. They will also develop games for other publishers and will also allow other developers to publish games on their new publishing platform. This will be the only gaming company to develop and publish their own and others' games as well.

"The new business ventures will enable sectoral growth, provide us with the necessary resources to drive innovation, expand our game portfolio, elevate the gaming experience and develop gamer communities. It will also enable us to forge strategic partnerships, attract top talent, and cement our position as strong contenders in the space," said Bharat Patel, chairman and director.

Yudiz registered a profit after tax (PAT) of INR 2.75 crore in FY 22-23. With the recently approved DRHP (draft red herring prospectus), the company will offload a public issue consisting of a fresh 27,17,600 equity shares.

