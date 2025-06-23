The Indian primary market is set to experience a listing busy week with as many as 5 mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) and 11 Small and Medium Enterprise IPO. The listings between 23-30 June are set to raise over INR 15,800 crore. Here we take a look at the five options, getting listed on the mainboard.

HDB Financial Services

HDB Financial Services, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) backed by HDFC Bank, is all set for listing for its INR 12,500 crore IPO on June 25 and is set to be the largest IPO of the year. The listing is said to be a combination of fresh equity issue worth INR 2,500 crore with an offer for sale (OFS) worth INR 10,000 crore by existing shareholders.

According to its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), HDB has fixed a price band of INR 700-740 per equity share and will be listed on both BSE and NSE.

The plan to go public is reported to have come after the 'Scale Based Regulations' released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which requires certain Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) to go public.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, one of the oldest industrial gas companies, is aiming to raise INR 852.53 crore through its IPO, open for subscription on 24-26 June. The issue will consist of a fresh issue of INR 400 crore with an OFS component worth INR 452.43 crore.

The price band for the issue is INR 380-400 per share, with investors having to bid for a minimum of 37 shares.

Globe Civil Projects

Globe Civil Projects. A construction and real estate company is set to get listed for an IPO worth 119 crore, open for bidding on 24-26 June. The issue is entirely a fresh issue with no OFS component. The company is in its DRHP, has said that the funds will be used towards existing projects and further expansion.

The price band for the issue is INR 67-71 per equity share, with investors having to apply for a minimum of 211 shares per lot, an INR 15,000 bid at the upper end.

Sambhv Steel Tubes

Sambhv Steel Tubes is coming up with its INR 540 crore IPO this 25-27 June. The listing includes a fresh issue of INR 440 crore and an OFS part of INR 100 crore. The price band has been set at INR 77-82 per share.

Kalpataru IPO

Kalpataru, a real estate development company, will aim to raise funds through its INR 1,590 crore listing, opening on 24-26 June. The IPO will purely be a fresh issue with no OFS part. Kalpatary has said that the company plans to use the funds raised for project expansion and to reduce existing debt. The price band for the IPO is INR 387–414 per equity share.

Market Outlook

Research at Bajaj Broking said that the IPO landscape is poised for an energetic week ahead, with five new public issues set to hit the primary market, and the surge follows a steady build-up in investor enthusiasm, reflecting the ongoing appetite for fresh equity offerings.

"The strong performance of recent listings continues to bolster confidence and encourage broader engagement in the primary market. This upcoming wave of IPOs offers investors a diverse mix of opportunities across sectors, further reinforcing the depth and vibrancy of India's capital markets. As the fundraising pipeline strengthens, we anticipate the primary market could well surpass expectations for the first half of FY26," said Bajaj Broking in its outlook for the upcoming week.