The traditional hiring playbook in India is quietly being rewritten. With campus hiring rebounding in FY25 and a surge in AI-powered talent tools, a noticeable shift is underway from credential-first hiring to skill-first recruitment.

According to Deloitte's latest Campus Workforce Trends 2025 report, nearly 87 per cent of engineering graduates are actively upskilling in areas like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data science. Additionally, there has been a 24 per cent jump in pre-placement offers in FY2025. This raises a question: Are we heading towards a skill-first hiring era, where being self-taught in emerging technologies may be just as valuable if not more so than holding a degree?

A Degree, or a Portfolio?

Priya Chawla, India Head – Strategy & Growth at AnitaB, believes there is a growing demand for professionals who can identify and solve problems. "Self-taught or not, what matters is proving your capabilities through work experience, projects, contributions, and outcomes. A self-taught developer with a solid portfolio often attracts far more attention than a recent graduate with a degree that doesn't go beyond theoretical knowledge," she says.

While degrees still hold value, especially where foundational knowledge is essential, employers are placing increasing emphasis on curiosity, adaptability, and continuous learning. "Being able to demonstrate curiosity, adaptability, and a desire for growth is what will differentiate someone," Chawla adds.

This sentiment is echoed by Sheetal Bhanot Shetty, CHRO at Infra.Market, who notes: "We don't see this as an either/or situation. A formal degree lays a strong academic foundation. However, in today's fast-evolving tech ecosystem, practical skills, adaptability, and a growth mindset are equally critical. We care about how someone applies what they know whether learned formally or through hands-on experience. A self-taught developer with relevant project experience or a fresh graduate who's eager to learn both have a place here. What matters most is their ability to contribute meaningfully to our vision and grow with the company."

Only knowledge we need?

The increasing acceptance of non-traditional learning paths such as self-paced certifications in AI or cybersecurity is blurring the once-firm line between formal education and professional readiness. "Homeschooling and self-paced learning are gaining momentum and can certainly complement, or in some cases even challenge, the traditional degree model," says Jayalekshmi M. Nair, Principal at Vivekanand Education Society's Institute of Technology.

However, she adds a caveat, "Education isn't just about acquiring knowledge, it's also about shaping individuals into responsible citizens and empathetic human beings. The future of education and hiring will likely blend the best of both worlds—flexible, skill-focused learning models supported by structured environments that nurture interpersonal growth, ethics, and civic responsibility."

As Chawla succinctly puts it, "The value comes from an ability to solve real problems in real time and to keep up with evolving tools and technologies."