Ishaan Khatter, Tara Sutaria Become Brand Ambassadors Of Producer Anand Pandit's Nature 4 Nature

Ishaan Khatter and Tara Sutaria have become brand ambassadors Nature 4 Nature, which is film producer Anand Pandit and Yash Birla Ventures newly launched brand. The brand was launched with an objective to share the message of love and compassion by offering consumers with 100% natural products.

Tara And Ishaan in the ad.

Their new brand film features Ishaan and Tara and the campaign highlights the importance of nature and how it provides mankind with a much needed break from our daily mundane lives. Speaking about the association with the brand, Ishaan said, "I'm overjoyed to be associated with Nature 4 Nature - not only for their qualitative and diverse range of products but for the larger vision behind them. They're leading the way in India by manufacturing their products in a 100% natural, sustainable way and I'm proud to be associated with them in this path breaking effort."

"Nature 4 Nature is based on the concept of sustainability and love for nature. This motivated me to become involved with the brand that is not only 100% natural but also works towards a plastic-free environment," said Tara.

Commenting on the Brand Film and launch, Bollywood film producer and founder of Nature 4 Nature, Anand Pandit said, "It is a pleasure to delve into skincare by honouring Indian heritage through Ayurveda. Nature 4 Nature is a skincare brand that will commemorate Indian roots by using all natural components and using packaging that is sustainable in nature. We hope to come closer to nature and its people by blending all resources into beauty. The launch is in association with Yash Birla Ventures, and we are eager to hear what our audience think about the quality of products we are offering."

Yash Birla, Founder, Nature 4 Nature added, "We want to build a brand that isn't just concerned with human well-being but also contributes significantly to a sustainable and healthy future. Our objective is to provide our customers with 100% natural products rather than the increasing use of toxic acids. The raw ingredients used in the product and packaging are sustainable in nature and come from all around the country."