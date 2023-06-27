The initiative offers an opportunity for entrepreneurs building the climate tech space to pitch their early-stage startups for up to $1 million in investments

Java Capital and Capital-A are set to organize the inaugural edition of Climathon'23, a 24-hour Pitchathon exclusively designed for Indian climate-tech startups. This initiative offers an opportunity for entrepreneurs building the climate tech space to pitch their early-stage startups for up to $1 million in investments.

According to an official release, the Pitchathon is aimed at driving climate awareness, fostering innovation, and providing significant investment opportunities for startups in the climate space. The event will take place on 5th and 6th July 2023 in Bangalore.

"Through Climathon'23, we are breaking down the barriers between two worlds: the urgent reality of climate change and the realm of startup innovation. It's no longer a separate agenda; it's about one earth and one shared mission. We invite entrepreneurs and startups passionate about creating an impact on climate change to join us in this transformative journey," said Vinod Shankar, partner, Java Capital.

The statement further added that, recognizing the immense potential in the sector, Java Capital and Capital A have made substantial investments in their respective companies, including The ePlane Company, Sudo Foods, Okulo Aerospace, Matchlog, Tan90, Bambrew, Chargeup, Oorja, and Entuple E-Mobility. These investments showcase their commitment to making a difference in the green-tech ecosystem and supporting innovative solutions to combat environmental challenges.

"Although 24 hours may not suffice to address the highly significant challenge of climate technology, it undoubtedly represents our climate endeavor to bring together entrepreneurs who share a common vision in this field and provide early support to nurture their entrepreneurial spirit. We believe that new-age entrepreneurs possess remarkable ideas and an unwavering determination to contribute to these purpose-led investment opportunities," said Ankit Kedia, founder and lead investor, Capital A.

During the event, Java Capital and Capital A will listen to sustainability-focused pitches for a continuous 24-hour period in person at Bengaluru. The event aims to provide a unique environment for collaboration, learning, and investment, the statement added.

Furthermore, the startup pitches will be evaluated based on criteria such as innovation, market potential, scalability, and environmental impact. Also, the winning startup(s) will not only secure substantial funding but also gain exposure to a global network of investors, mentors, and industry leaders.