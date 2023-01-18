Jewellery Brand Amama Secures $250,000 In Seed Funding From She Capital

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Amama, a high-end designer jewellery brand/marketplace, that has been taking Instagram by storm, recently raised seed funding of $250,000 from She Capital, India's most active early-stage diversity fund with a focus on investing in consumer tech startups led by women. The startup aims to utilize the fund in boosting its digital presence and to technologically uplift its logistics and operations side.

"We are thrilled to have Anisha and She Capital on board supporting us as we continue to grow and evolve as a brand. Amama has always been my baby and I feel blessed to be able to share the love for my brand with She Capital. This funding will allow us to bring our vision to life and create even more beautiful and meaningful pieces for our customers, whom we refer to as Amama Lovers, worldwide. And surely, Amama will soon become a part of every woman's wardrobe," said Nikita Gupta, founder, of Amama.

With Approximately 80 members in the team, Amama wants to penetrate more within the Indian market and expand into international markets. Amama aims to deliver the best quality jewels with fair practices keeping sustainability in mind. In the coming time, Amama plans to launch its accessory line where the audience can come to shop for all kinds of fashion accessories under one roof, claimed by the company in a statement.

"We've known Nikita for a while now, and absolutely love what she is building and how she has gone about creating a cult following around Amama. We're excited to be a part of Amama's growth journey along with this determined entrepreneur" said Anisha, founder of She Capital.

She Capital is India's most active early-stage diversity fund with a focus of investing in consumer tech startups led by women having high-growth potential addressing large market opportunities.