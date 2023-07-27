Jio Financial Services And BlackRock Agrees To Form JV To Explore India's Asset Management Sector According to an official statement, the partnership aims to transform India's asset management industry through a digital-first offering and democratise access to investment solutions

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Jio Financial Services Ltd and BlackRock on Wednesday announced an agreement to form a 50:50 joint venture with $150 million investment to deliver tech-enabled access to affordable investment solutions for Indian investors.

According to an official statement, the partnership aims to transform India's asset management industry through a digital-first offering and democratise access to investment solutions.

"Jio BlackRock brings BlackRock's deep expertise and talent in investment management, risk management, product excellence, access to technology, operations, scale, and intellectual capital around markets, while JFS contributes local market knowledge, digital infrastructure capabilities and robust execution capabilities," stated the company in an official release.

"India represents an enormously important opportunity. The convergence of rising affluence, favourable demographics, and digital transformation across industries is reshaping the market in incredible ways. We are very excited to be partnering with JFS to revolutionise India's asset management industry and transform financial futures. Jio BlackRock will place the combined strength and scale of both of our companies in the hands of millions of investors in India," said Rachel Lord, chair and head of APAC, BlackRock.

The joint venture will launch operations post-receipt of regulatory and statutory approvals. The company will have its own management team, statement added.

"This is an exciting partnership between JFS and BlackRock, one of the largest and most respected asset management companies globally. The partnership will leverage BlackRock's deep expertise in investment and risk management along with the technology capability and deep market expertise of JFS to drive digital delivery of products," said Hitesh Sethia, president and CEO, JFS.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

News and Trends Asset Management joint venture

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

The Top 10 Home Business Ideas for 2023

Can't figure out which enterprise you should launch in 2023? Check out 10 stellar home business ideas to get inspiration.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Models

Tap Into Boundless Success Potential With These Remote Business Ideas

Are you tired of getting up in the morning, getting in your cold car, and driving to work? Then don't. Check out these remote business ideas.

By Entrepreneur Staff
By Swadha Mishra
News and Trends

Tech Startup Wiom Raises INR 140 Crore In Series A Funding

Currently, the company focuses on expanding its footprint to cities throughout India while investing in high-quality talent and distributed delivery architecture

By Teena Jose
Science & Technology

5 Free AI Tools That Can Take Your Content to the Next Level

Want to use more than just GPT? Here's what I use to ramp up my marketing, content and advertising production.

By Amine Rahal
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Online: 10 Proven Ways to Make Money Online

Need to know how to make money online as a side gig or new career? Check out this breakdown of the 10 top online money-making methods.

By Entrepreneur Staff