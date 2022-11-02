Kalaari Invests In Upskilling Platform AlmaBetter

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

AlmaBetter, an upskilling platform, has raised a Seed round of $2.7 million from Kalaari Capital and more than 15 renowned angel investors and founders of marquee technology companies, including Vidit Aatrey (CEO, Meesho), Sanjeev Kumar (CTO, Meesho), Rajesh Yabaji (CEO, Blackbuck), Varun Alagh (CEO, Mamaearth), and Rahul Dalmia (early backer in Polygon Technology) among others. The fund raised will be used to expand its offerings to cater to college students, in addition to strengthening the existing offerings for graduates and working professionals. AlmaBetter also plans to introduce job-guaranteed courses in product engineering, UI/UX among other high-growth domains, as per company's statement.

"We, at AlmaBetter, are laser focussed on solving the inefficiency in industry-relevant education system by providing an affordable yet outcome-oriented tech upskilling platform for the Indian youth. Leveraging AI for personalized learning experiences and minimizing the operational footprint has enabled us to provide quality education and job outcomes," said Shivam Dutta, CEO and co-founder, AlmaBetter.

AlmaBetter has built a strong learning ecosystem with a massive community of 300,000 high-growth career aspirants, fuelled by a network of over 1000 industry experts helping them achieve their goals. It has also joined hands with more than 500 MNCs and high-growth startups across the country as hiring partners, helping students acquire jobs in the most sought-after domains in the tech space. With over 16,000 learners already enrolled, AlmaBetter aims to upskill 60,000 learners by the end of March 2023, claimed by the company in the statement.

"India is blessed with immense youth potential, but the lack of industry-relevant education is posing serious threats to their employability. This calls for innovative and affordable upskilling platforms which deliver quality learning outcomes at scale. AlmaBetter is doing just that, and we are excited to partner with them in their mission to solve this long-standing problem," said Kiran Vasireddy, partner at Kalaari Capital.

Founded in 2020 by Shivam Dutta, Vikash Srivastava, Ravi Kumar Gupta, Arshyan Ahsan and Alok Anand, AlmaBetter offers flagship programs to help learners launch their careers in high-growth domains such as data science, software development and blockchain.