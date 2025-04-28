KAY CEE ENERGY & INFRA LIMITED has recently allotted 12.64 Lakh Shares at INR 198 per equity share and has raised INR 2502.72 Lakhs in qualified institutional placement (QIP).

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited, founded in 2015, has recently allotted 12.64 Lakh shares at INR 198 per equity share and has raised INR 2502.72 Lakhs in qualified institutional placement (QIP).

The company is primarily engaged in the business of providing specialized services in the construction and commissioning of power transmission and distribution systems, including overhead and underground lines, substation construction, automation, to various government authorities and private entities.

Kay Cee also undertakes EPC projects for various government entities, including but not limited to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited ("RRVPNL").

The company service portfolio includes handling, erection, testing, commissioning of equipment and materials for power transmission and distribution systems, including lines, substation construction, automation, augmentation/ modification, and extension of existing power systems. The service portfolio of the company also includes the operation and maintenance of 132 kV Substations, Maintenance of substations up to 400 kV level, and maintenance of EHV lines up to 765 kV Level, including deployment of Emergency Restoration System (ERS) for breakdown maintenance. The company also undertakes turnkey, partial turnkey, and labour contract jobs for supply, civil, erection, testing, and commissioning of all types of electrical system works for government and private entities.

In addition to independently undertaking projects, Kay Cee has also entered into a collaboration with other engineering companies, such as Jost Engineering Limited, in the industry to jointly bid and execute larger projects.

The Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs) to the QIP issue were GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited.

The company said in a statement that the successful completion of this QIP marks a pivotal moment in the company's journey and that the raised capital will fortify working capital requirements and ensure to maintain a robust growth momentum.