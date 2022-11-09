Keka Raises $57 Million In Series A SaaS Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Keka, an HR tech leader based out of Hyderabad, has raised $57 million in Series A SaaS funding with from WestBridge Capital. The fund raised will be utilized to augment the product, enhance the offerings, and bolster customer support. It will also be used to build a world-class product that will cater to the global market.

Company handout

"Business today means serving both customers and employees. While there have been plenty of tools to cover the customer experience, employee experience has taken a back seat. Businesses can no longer afford to do that. We want to help organizations focus better on their core asset, the employees. Despite being bootstrapped all this while, we managed to thrive in the market, thanks to our employees and customers," said Vijay Yalamanchili, CEO of Keka.

For an organization that reached its 100-customer milestone in 2017, Keka grew exponentially in just a couple of years, crossing the $750,000 ARR in 2017 and achieving a 7 times sales growth in 2020. By 2021, it had crossed the 5500-customer landmark. By the end of 2021, Keka was embraced by more than 5500 companies, claimed by the company in a statement.

"Keka is disrupting the industry through its world-class product and highly reliable customer support. We are aligned with their vision to build the best mid-market focused global HR Tech Platform that will allow companies around the world to modernize their HR processes. We are very excited about Keka's potential and look forward to a long partnership with the company," said Rishit Desai, principal at WestBridge Capital.

Founded by Vijay Yalamanchilli in 2015, Keka is the leading HR tech platform in India for SMEs that operates with a mission to create an awesome employee experience by dumping clunky interfaces and offering easy and simple software solutions.