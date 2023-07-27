Kerala Banana Chips Brand Beyond Snack Raises $3.5 Million In Pre-Series A Funding The fund raised will be utilized to accelerate the brand's expansion and drive further innovation in the snacks market

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

Kerala Banana Chips brand Beyond Snack announced an investment of $3.5 million to accelerate its expansion and drive further innovation in the snacks market. The company has raised $3.5 million from NABVENTURES Fund, a prominent VC which recognized the brand's potential to revolutionize the snacking landscape.

"This fresh infusion of funds will allow us to take our brand to new heights and reach a wider audience of snack enthusiasts. With the increasing demand for high-quality snacks, we are well-positioned to transform the snacking industry by offering delicious and guilt-free options. Our vision is to place a pack of banana chips next to a pack of potato chips on all the retail shelves of this world. Our mission is to rewrite the narrative about banana chips, offering consumers an authentic, high-quality, and reliable snacking option, said Manas Madhu, co-founder, Beyond Snack.

Beyond Snack has rapidly expanded its retail presence in Maharashtra and established a robust online footprint across significant marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Big Basket, Blinkit, Swiggy, and Zepto, enabling nationwide accessibility. According to an official statement, the brand has plans to expand its presence across 10 states and 25 cities in the coming year.

Beyond Snack's commitment to innovation, coupled with its strong management team, provides a compelling investment opportunity, and we are confident in the brand's ability to flourish in the ever-evolving consumer landscape. We look forward to a successful collaboration and contribution to the continued success of Beyond Snack in the market," said Sumeet Seraf, founder, Equity360.

Beyond Snack is a plant-based savoury snacks brand based in Alappuzha, Kerala. Launched in 2020, the brand gained recognition after appearing on Shark Tank India in 2022 and securing investments from industry leaders.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Startups News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

The Top 10 Home Business Ideas for 2023

Can't figure out which enterprise you should launch in 2023? Check out 10 stellar home business ideas to get inspiration.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Models

Tap Into Boundless Success Potential With These Remote Business Ideas

Are you tired of getting up in the morning, getting in your cold car, and driving to work? Then don't. Check out these remote business ideas.

By Entrepreneur Staff
By Swadha Mishra
Business News

'Absolute Disgrace': British Airways Feeds Customers '1 Piece' of KFC Chicken After Catering Problems

The flight was set to jet from Turks and Caicos to London, with a stopover in the Bahamas.

By Emily Rella
News and Trends

Newtral.io Secures INR 6.4 Million In Funding

The fund infusion will fuel Newtral.io's growth and accelerate the development of its cutting-edge product portfolio focused on carbon accounting and sustainability reporting needs

By Teena Jose
News and Trends

Minifeel Raises INR 3 Crore In Pre-Seed Funding Round

Minifeel plans to utilize the funds to develop the technology to personalize the consumer's experience by recommending the best products that suit them

By Teena Jose