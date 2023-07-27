The fund raised will be utilized to accelerate the brand's expansion and drive further innovation in the snacks market

Kerala Banana Chips brand Beyond Snack announced an investment of $3.5 million to accelerate its expansion and drive further innovation in the snacks market. The company has raised $3.5 million from NABVENTURES Fund, a prominent VC which recognized the brand's potential to revolutionize the snacking landscape.

"This fresh infusion of funds will allow us to take our brand to new heights and reach a wider audience of snack enthusiasts. With the increasing demand for high-quality snacks, we are well-positioned to transform the snacking industry by offering delicious and guilt-free options. Our vision is to place a pack of banana chips next to a pack of potato chips on all the retail shelves of this world. Our mission is to rewrite the narrative about banana chips, offering consumers an authentic, high-quality, and reliable snacking option, said Manas Madhu, co-founder, Beyond Snack.

Beyond Snack has rapidly expanded its retail presence in Maharashtra and established a robust online footprint across significant marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Big Basket, Blinkit, Swiggy, and Zepto, enabling nationwide accessibility. According to an official statement, the brand has plans to expand its presence across 10 states and 25 cities in the coming year.

Beyond Snack's commitment to innovation, coupled with its strong management team, provides a compelling investment opportunity, and we are confident in the brand's ability to flourish in the ever-evolving consumer landscape. We look forward to a successful collaboration and contribution to the continued success of Beyond Snack in the market," said Sumeet Seraf, founder, Equity360.

Beyond Snack is a plant-based savoury snacks brand based in Alappuzha, Kerala. Launched in 2020, the brand gained recognition after appearing on Shark Tank India in 2022 and securing investments from industry leaders.