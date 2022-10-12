Kettleborough VC Closes Its Maiden Fund At $5 Million

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Kettleborough VC, an India-based early-stage venture capital led by seed investor, Nisarg Shah, launches its maiden VC Fund. The fund has received capital commitments of $5 million from LPs comprising Business owners and startup founders. Keeping founder-market fit at its focus, the fund will be invested in technology-centric startups led by serial entrepreneurs and domain experts.

"We build up independent conviction on founders and the space they want to operate in at ideation or even before that, bring along relevant partners and help the companies see it through. We have been working with this profile of founders for years now and understand very well on how to co-ideate and be complementary alongside them. Our value-additions range from insights on revenue models to getting upstream investors to enabling business partnerships for the companies," said Nisarg Shah, founder and general partner, Kettleborough.

For its investments, Kettleborough follows a strategy of high conviction and deep concentration. It will invest in 8 to10 companies at Seed stage, in the next 12 months, with a cheque size of $150,000 to $300,000. Additionally, it will also participate significantly in the follow-on rounds of its portfolio companies. So far, through this maiden fund, Kettleborough has deployed capital in 5 companies including Zippmat with Matrix and Zephyr Peacock, Zocket with Kalaari, and Bytelearn with Leo and Chiratae, and is closing two more transactions with Infoedge and Kae in the coming month, claimed by the company in a statement.

Founded in late 2021 by Nisarg Shah, Kettleborough aims to invest in promising technology-driven ventures at their Seed stages, and co-create them along with their founders.