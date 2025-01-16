The Indian startups listed below have successfully raised capital to drive their growth and expansion plans, marking significant milestones in their respective industries.

KisaanSay Raises USD 2 Mn Pre-Seed Round Led by Jungle Ventures

KisaanSay, a direct-from-origin food brand, has secured USD 2 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Jungle Ventures through First Cheque@Jungle, with participation from senior food industry leaders.

The funds will bolster KisaanSay's marketing, team building, and operations, with a focus on product portfolio expansion and distribution growth.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jungle Ventures to the KisaanSay family," said Nitin Puri, Co-Founder. "Their ESG commitment and expertise in tech and consumer markets align perfectly with our vision. This partnership strengthens our journey from idea to IPO."

Founded by Nitin Puri, Manoj Karki, and Vaishali Mehta, KisaanSay connects farmers and consumers through its farmer-first approach. Collaborating with 20 farmer collectives representing over 50,000 farmers, the brand ensures products are minimally processed and packaged at origin.

With 80+ products across 12 categories, KisaanSay operates via e-commerce, direct-to-consumer channels, and retail outlets in Delhi NCR, blending sustainability with scale to transform the food ecosystem.

House of Chikankari Secures INR 4 Cr Funding to Boost Growth

New Delhi-based ethnic wear D2C brand, House of Chikankari, founded by Aakriti and Poonam Rawal, has raised INR 4 crore in a seed round from marquee investors, including Peyush Bansal (Lenskart), Manoj Meena (Atomberg), and Tudip Ventures.

The funding, advised by Daylight Capital, aims to expand marketing, strengthen the team, and scale operations to achieve INR 100 crore in revenue.

Specialising in authentic Chikankari embroidery from Lucknow, the brand connects traditional craftsmanship with modern designs. "We're making Indian crafts accessible, authentic, and contemporary for younger audiences," said CEO Aakriti Rawal.

Since 2020, House of Chikankari has collaborated with 10,000+ artisans, preserving heritage while promoting sustainable livelihoods. The brand plans to diversify its offerings, with 30% of 2025 revenues expected from crafts like Kashmiri embroidery, Ikat, and hand-block printing.

Currently, 85% of its revenue comes from its D2C website, fulfilling 15,000+ orders monthly. With a presence on platforms like Nykaa and Myntra, the brand eyes global markets, targeting platforms like Noon and Styli.

GreenStitch Raises USD 1.2 Mn Funding in Seed Round

Sustainability-focused SaaS platform GreenStitch has raised USD 1.2 million in a seed round led by Equirus InnovateX Fund, with participation from Ivycap Ventures, Warmup Ventures, and Zeca Ventures. Notable climate and fashion entrepreneurs, including Anshuman Bapna (Terra.do), Sumit Jain (Zalora), and Pankaj Vermani (Clovia), also backed the round.

Founded by Narendra Makwana and Arpit Samdani, GreenStitch aims to address the fashion industry's significant carbon footprint—responsible for 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions. The funding will support team expansion, product enhancement, and the creation of the world's largest emissions database for fashion and textiles.

"Decarbonising fashion is not optional; it's urgent. With this funding, we will build tools to empower sustainability managers with actionable insights to drive Net Zero strategies," said Makwana, CEO.

GreenStitch integrates with enterprise ERP and PLM systems, consolidating supply chain data and leveraging AI for reliable Scope 3 GHG calculations. Its platform also identifies ESG risks and provides predictive modeling tools, allowing businesses to assess the impact of design and supplier decisions on carbon emissions before production begins.

GreenStitch aspires to become the go-to platform for sustainability in fashion, enabling brands to measure, manage, and mitigate their environmental impact effectively.