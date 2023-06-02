KL Rahul, who is currently recovering from a sports injury has joined hands with HyugaLife.com to inspire every Indian to be their healthiest and best self with its all-encompassing platform

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

After Katrina Kaif, KL Rahul invested in Sequoia-backed Hyugalife.com. The company offers a diverse range of health and wellness products such as health supplements, health foods, supplements for hair, skin, nails, weight management, sports nutrition, and women's health, among others.

"Fitness is not just a fleeting trend but a lifestyle. It's not just about looking good or performing well, it's also about taking care of your life - that encompasses mental, emotional, and social well-being. As athletes, we have the opportunity to inspire others to lead healthier and more active lives. That is exactly what I aspire to do through this partnership with HyugaLife.com. I am thrilled to embark on this journey with HyugaLife and contribute to a more health- conscious India," said KL Rahul.

HyugaLife has now welcomed a well-known cricket star, KL Rahul as investor and ambassador. KL Rahul, who is currently recovering from a sports injury has joined hands with HyugaLife.com to inspire every Indian to be their healthiest and best self with its all-encompassing platform.

"KL Rahul's investment in HyugaLife.com is a further validation of HyugaLife's mission. His presence will be a valuable contribution to the platform's growth and success. At Hyugalife.com, our mission is to inspire this generation to prioritize their well-being and create a nation where a health-conscious lifestyle is the norm. We are excited to have KL Rahul, an iconic sports star, join us in this pursuit," said Anvi Shah, CEO, HyugaLife.com

HyugaLife is the brainchild of ex-Nykaa CFO Sachin Parikh, and co-founders Anvi Shah (ex-Unilever) and Neehar Modi (ex-Amazon). With the health and wellness space buzzing with new brands and products, HyugaLife.com, consumers are seeking a one-stop destination for authentic health and wellness products.