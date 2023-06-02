KL Rahul Invests In Sequoia-Backed Hyugalife.com KL Rahul, who is currently recovering from a sports injury has joined hands with HyugaLife.com to inspire every Indian to be their healthiest and best self with its all-encompassing platform

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

After Katrina Kaif, KL Rahul invested in Sequoia-backed Hyugalife.com. The company offers a diverse range of health and wellness products such as health supplements, health foods, supplements for hair, skin, nails, weight management, sports nutrition, and women's health, among others.

"Fitness is not just a fleeting trend but a lifestyle. It's not just about looking good or performing well, it's also about taking care of your life - that encompasses mental, emotional, and social well-being. As athletes, we have the opportunity to inspire others to lead healthier and more active lives. That is exactly what I aspire to do through this partnership with HyugaLife.com. I am thrilled to embark on this journey with HyugaLife and contribute to a more health- conscious India," said KL Rahul.

HyugaLife has now welcomed a well-known cricket star, KL Rahul as investor and ambassador. KL Rahul, who is currently recovering from a sports injury has joined hands with HyugaLife.com to inspire every Indian to be their healthiest and best self with its all-encompassing platform.

"KL Rahul's investment in HyugaLife.com is a further validation of HyugaLife's mission. His presence will be a valuable contribution to the platform's growth and success. At Hyugalife.com, our mission is to inspire this generation to prioritize their well-being and create a nation where a health-conscious lifestyle is the norm. We are excited to have KL Rahul, an iconic sports star, join us in this pursuit," said Anvi Shah, CEO, HyugaLife.com

HyugaLife is the brainchild of ex-Nykaa CFO Sachin Parikh, and co-founders Anvi Shah (ex-Unilever) and Neehar Modi (ex-Amazon). With the health and wellness space buzzing with new brands and products, HyugaLife.com, consumers are seeking a one-stop destination for authentic health and wellness products.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

News and Trends Investments KL Rahul

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Money & Finance

3 Ways to Create Multiple (Big) Streams of Income

Here are three ways to create multiple streams of income. These strategies require effort and resources but offer significant financial potential.

By Andres Tovar
Business News

'All Hell Is Going to Break Loose': Barbara Corcoran Issues Warning About Real Estate Market, Interest Rates

The "Shark Tank" star appeared on FOX Business' "The Clayman Countdown" this week.

By Emily Rella
News and Trends

B2B Fintech platform BharatNXT Raises $1.2 Million Seed Fund

The funds will be utilized to invest in product development and expanding the team size by 4 times and enhancing the scalability of the core technology to accommodate ten times the current growth

By Teena Jose
Science & Technology

She's Been Coding Since Age 7 and Presented Her Life-Saving App to Tim Cook Last Year. Now 17, She's on Track to Solve Even Bigger Problems.

Angelina Tsuboi, a full-stack mobile and web developer who also happens to be a pilot, has always been solution-oriented.

By Amanda Breen
Lifestyle

Entrepreneurial Well-Being: An Ignored Aspect of Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurs are portrayed to be heroic, and the journey is glorified. But what about their daily stressors, long working hours and uncertain work environment?

By Brindha Srinivasan and Srivardhini K. Jha
Leadership

How Positive Body Language Improves Your Public Speaking

Becoming a master of public speaking requires more than just effectively using your voice.

By Don Weber