Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Google PlayStore on Tuesday announced Bangaluru-based startup Koo as the winner of the Best Apps of 2020 in the "Everyday Essentials' category from India. The platform was selected from among thousands of apps on the PlayStore in India. Google announces these awards every year to celebrate users' favorite apps.

The platform is available in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Gujarati, and Marathi. It will soon launch English as well. Koo's competes directly with Twitter in the microblogging space.

"We are very proud and thankful for being given this accolade by Google. Koo has been chosen from among thousands of apps on the PlayStore. This is a testimony to the user love we've got in a short span of 8 months since we launched Koo in March. We will keep pushing the limits of creating unique and immersive experiences that help people express themselves in their mother tongue. We invite everyone to be a part of this vibrant family and community on Koo," said Aprameya Radhakrishna, chief executive officer, and co-founder, Koo.

Almost, 90 per cent of India does not speak English and a large part of the internet experience is built around English. As a result, there is a dearth of content in Indian vernacular languages on the internet today. Koo gives vernacular languages speakers of India the platform to express themselves in their mother tongue and consume thoughts from other community members in a language of their preference.

Koo was also declared as the winner of the AatmaNirbhar app challenge started by the Government of India. PM Narendra Modi encouraged Indians to use Koo in his Mann Ki Baat address to the nation in August.

"Koo has been created to represent the voice of India and Indians. Freedom of expression is at the core of Koo. We enable Indians to share their thoughts with the larger community and help unite Indians across the world in their mother tongue. We are elated to be recognized by Google as one of the Best Apps in 2020. We are committed to the AatmaNirbhar mission started by Honourable PM Narendra Modi and will work towards creating a digital product that India can be proud of," added Mayank Bidawatka, co-founder, Koo.