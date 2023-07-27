Kriti Sanon Partners With mCaffeine To Launch a D2C Skincare Brand As per an official release, PEP Technologies will invest INR 30 crore in Hyphen, as the first round of investment, being the majority shareholder, fueling the partnership's growth and success

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has joined hands with PEP Technologies, the parent company of mCaffeine, to launch Hyphen, a new skincare brand that aims to provide simplified and realistic skincare solutions. As per an official release, PEP Technologies will invest INR 30 crore in Hyphen, as the first round of investment, being the majority shareholder, fueling the partnership's growth and success.

"With the power of nature and the potency of science, I can proudly say that we have created a powerful yet balanced and rightly priced solution for skin concerns. With PEP technologies firmly established in the industry, their profound knowledge and extensive experience position them as one of the industry's pioneers. Their proven track record and expertise makes them an ideal partner for us as we launch Hyphen and venture into the skincare market. As we embark on this exciting journey, we eagerly anticipate receiving feedback from our cherished customers," said Kriti Sanon, co-founder and chief customer officer, Hyphen

Hyphen, as a problem-solving skincare brand, dedicates itself to empowering individuals to 'have it all' by hyphenating their skincare experience, their identity, and breaking norms. The name itself derives from the concept of hyphenation, symbolizing the ability to go beyond what is considered standard or normal. The brand claims to maintain a zero-plastic footprint throughout its operations.

"The excitement of partnering with Kriti Sanon to launch Hyphen knows no bounds. This collaboration opens up boundless possibilities, allowing us to cater to a diverse audience and tackle numerous skin challenges head-on. Our vision for Hyphen is ambitious yet promising; we are striving to make Hyphen the fastest-growing INR 100 crore D2C skincare brand in India. With unwavering determination and an exceptional team, we are set to redefine the skincare industry, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of our valued customers," said Vaishali Gupta, co-founder and chief growth officer, Hyphen.

Hyphen is a team of six engineers led by the founding members of PEP Technologies - Vaishali Gupta, Tarun Sharma, Saurabh Singhal, Mohit Jain and Vikas Lachhwani. Hyphen has launched three daily products priced between INR 450 and INR 650. The brand claims to be available in 18,000 pin codes from the very first day.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

News and Trends Skincare D2C Kriti Sanon

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

The Top 10 Home Business Ideas for 2023

Can't figure out which enterprise you should launch in 2023? Check out 10 stellar home business ideas to get inspiration.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Models

Tap Into Boundless Success Potential With These Remote Business Ideas

Are you tired of getting up in the morning, getting in your cold car, and driving to work? Then don't. Check out these remote business ideas.

By Entrepreneur Staff
By Swadha Mishra
News and Trends

Tech Startup Wiom Raises INR 140 Crore In Series A Funding

Currently, the company focuses on expanding its footprint to cities throughout India while investing in high-quality talent and distributed delivery architecture

By Teena Jose
Science & Technology

5 Free AI Tools That Can Take Your Content to the Next Level

Want to use more than just GPT? Here's what I use to ramp up my marketing, content and advertising production.

By Amine Rahal
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Online: 10 Proven Ways to Make Money Online

Need to know how to make money online as a side gig or new career? Check out this breakdown of the 10 top online money-making methods.

By Entrepreneur Staff