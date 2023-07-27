As per an official release, PEP Technologies will invest INR 30 crore in Hyphen, as the first round of investment, being the majority shareholder, fueling the partnership's growth and success

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has joined hands with PEP Technologies, the parent company of mCaffeine, to launch Hyphen, a new skincare brand that aims to provide simplified and realistic skincare solutions. As per an official release, PEP Technologies will invest INR 30 crore in Hyphen, as the first round of investment, being the majority shareholder, fueling the partnership's growth and success.

"With the power of nature and the potency of science, I can proudly say that we have created a powerful yet balanced and rightly priced solution for skin concerns. With PEP technologies firmly established in the industry, their profound knowledge and extensive experience position them as one of the industry's pioneers. Their proven track record and expertise makes them an ideal partner for us as we launch Hyphen and venture into the skincare market. As we embark on this exciting journey, we eagerly anticipate receiving feedback from our cherished customers," said Kriti Sanon, co-founder and chief customer officer, Hyphen

Hyphen, as a problem-solving skincare brand, dedicates itself to empowering individuals to 'have it all' by hyphenating their skincare experience, their identity, and breaking norms. The name itself derives from the concept of hyphenation, symbolizing the ability to go beyond what is considered standard or normal. The brand claims to maintain a zero-plastic footprint throughout its operations.

"The excitement of partnering with Kriti Sanon to launch Hyphen knows no bounds. This collaboration opens up boundless possibilities, allowing us to cater to a diverse audience and tackle numerous skin challenges head-on. Our vision for Hyphen is ambitious yet promising; we are striving to make Hyphen the fastest-growing INR 100 crore D2C skincare brand in India. With unwavering determination and an exceptional team, we are set to redefine the skincare industry, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of our valued customers," said Vaishali Gupta, co-founder and chief growth officer, Hyphen.

Hyphen is a team of six engineers led by the founding members of PEP Technologies - Vaishali Gupta, Tarun Sharma, Saurabh Singhal, Mohit Jain and Vikas Lachhwani. Hyphen has launched three daily products priced between INR 450 and INR 650. The brand claims to be available in 18,000 pin codes from the very first day.