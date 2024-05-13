This commitment to domestic manufacturing reflects the companies' shared vision to bolster the 'Make in India' initiative and promote self-reliance in the EV sector.

Lectrix EV has forged a strategic partnership with FuturElectra, a visionary player in the electric mobility sector. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in the journey towards a sustainable and accessible future for mobility India.

FuturElectra is committed to revolutionizing the electric mobility landscape by making it inclusive and optimized for all individuals and businesses. With a focus on providing end-to-end solutions, FuturElectra aims to accelerate the transition to electric transportation while contributing to a greener and more efficient tomorrow.

One of the standout features of this partnership is the fact that all the vehicles provided by Lectrix EV will be 100 per cent Made in India products. This commitment to domestic manufacturing reflects the companies' shared vision to bolster the 'Make in India' initiative and promote self-reliance in the EV sector. It is expected to generate a positive ripple effect throughout the Indian EV ecosystem aiding in increased employment opportunities and technology advancement.

"We are thrilled to join forces with FuturElectra in our shared vision of advancing electric mobility," said Pritesh Talwar, President, EV Business, Lectrix EV.

"This partnership represents a significant step towards creating a more sustainable and accessible transportation ecosystem, and we are excited to contribute our expertise and innovative EV solutions to this endeavour," Talwar added.

Akash deep, Founder at FuturElectra shares, "Our partnership with Lectrix signifies our shared commitment to revolutionizing urban mobility and reducing carbon footprint, one electric ride at a time."

Through this collaboration, Lectrix EV and FuturElectra aim to drive adoption of electric vehicles, reduce carbon emissions, and pave the way for a cleaner and more sustainable future.