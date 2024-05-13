📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Lectrix EV Partners With FuturElectra To Advance Electric Mobility This commitment to domestic manufacturing reflects the companies' shared vision to bolster the 'Make in India' initiative and promote self-reliance in the EV sector.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Photo Curtesy: Inhouse

Lectrix EV has forged a strategic partnership with FuturElectra, a visionary player in the electric mobility sector. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in the journey towards a sustainable and accessible future for mobility India.

FuturElectra is committed to revolutionizing the electric mobility landscape by making it inclusive and optimized for all individuals and businesses. With a focus on providing end-to-end solutions, FuturElectra aims to accelerate the transition to electric transportation while contributing to a greener and more efficient tomorrow.

One of the standout features of this partnership is the fact that all the vehicles provided by Lectrix EV will be 100 per cent Made in India products. This commitment to domestic manufacturing reflects the companies' shared vision to bolster the 'Make in India' initiative and promote self-reliance in the EV sector. It is expected to generate a positive ripple effect throughout the Indian EV ecosystem aiding in increased employment opportunities and technology advancement.

"We are thrilled to join forces with FuturElectra in our shared vision of advancing electric mobility," said Pritesh Talwar, President, EV Business, Lectrix EV.

"This partnership represents a significant step towards creating a more sustainable and accessible transportation ecosystem, and we are excited to contribute our expertise and innovative EV solutions to this endeavour," Talwar added.

Akash deep, Founder at FuturElectra shares, "Our partnership with Lectrix signifies our shared commitment to revolutionizing urban mobility and reducing carbon footprint, one electric ride at a time."

Through this collaboration, Lectrix EV and FuturElectra aim to drive adoption of electric vehicles, reduce carbon emissions, and pave the way for a cleaner and more sustainable future.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Data & Recovery

Protect Your Business Computer From Hackers and Trackers with This $70 VPN Deal

Windscribe VPN supports unlimited devices, a global VPN network, and more.

By Entrepreneur Store
News and Trends

Anand Mahindra Praises IIT-Madras Start-up For Flying Electric Taxi

Recently, a Bhopal based start-up came up with Bolero SUV, fitted with self-driving technology which caught Mahindra's eye and he praised the startup.

By Entrepreneur Staff
By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

7 Tips for Empowering Mothers in the Workplace

Moms make up an important and large segment of the workforce, yet too often have been overlooked in the development of company culture. In this article, we explore seven ways that companies can empower mothers in the workplace, through the lens of my own experience as a mom and CEO.

By Sarah Parks
Technology

India's AI Market to hit $17 Billion by 2027: Here's How it's Changing the Security Tech Industry

AI is growing at a rapid rate in India. Learn how that's evolving physical and digital security.

By Ramsey Swamy