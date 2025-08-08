Legal Mistakes Founders Make & How to Avoid Them While legal issues may not always be the most conspicuous causes of startup failure, they are frequently at the core of many underlying challenges, says Vinayak Burman Founder and Managing Partner, Vertices Partners

By Vinayak Burman

Vinayak Burman Founder and Managing Partner, Vertices Partners

At the nascent stage of a start up's lifecycle, a distinct momentum often prevails - characterized by bold vision, passion, enthusiasm, and a concentrated focus on capital raising, product innovation, and market expansion. In the pursuit of rapid growth and visibility, legal considerations are frequently relegated to the periphery. Understand ably, legal formalities may appear secondary to the entrepreneurial drive and strategic execution. While legal issues may not always be the most conspicuous causes of startup failure, they are frequently at the core of many underlying challenges. The six common legal mistakes that early-stage founders tend to overlook, and how you can avoid turning them into expensive lessons.

1. Doubling Up

While founding a company independently may initially appear empowering, the demands of managing every aspect of the business can quickly become unsustainable. The autonomy and pride associated with being a solo founder are often offset by the sheer volume and complexity of responsibilities. In contrast, bringing on a co-founder can materially enhance both the efficiency and quality of decision-making. Dividing responsibilities allows for focused expertise, mutual accountability, and more effective problem-solving. A complementary founding team is better positioned to identify and mitigate risks, leverage diverse strengths, and navigate challenges of scaling a business.

2. Power Of Pacts

Entering into a business venture with co-founders represents a significant professional and financial commitment. Avoiding difficult but necessary conversations in the early stages can give rise to substantial legal and operational challenges down the line. To mitigate these risks, a carefully drafted Founders' Agreement is essential. Such an agreement should delineate the roles and responsibilities of each founder, define ownership and equity arrangements, establish decision making protocols, and set forth procedures for handling the departure or disengagement of a co-founder.

3. Protect The IP

The core intellectual property (IP) of a start-up whether it be source code, branding elements, pitch decks, or other creative assets is only as secure as the legal documentation underpinning its ownership. To safeguard the company's intellectual property, it is imperative to execute formal instruments such as assignment deeds, ensure the timely registration of IP rights, and implement robust confidentiality safeguards through non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). Absent these measures, a start-up's foundational assets may remain un protected or subject to competing claims, under mining both operational integrity and valuation.

4. Enough Capital

Inadequate funding can constrain a company's ability to execute effectively—forcing premature compromises, limiting user acquisition, and ultimately stalling growth. Whether securing capital through equity financing, convertible instruments, or venture debt, it is imperative for founders to understand the legal and commercial implications of the securities they offer. Missteps in structuring—such as premature dilution of equity, unclear terms in convertible notes, or restrictive covenants in debt instruments—can have adverse effect. Strategic prioritisation, rapid validation, and adequate financial planning are essential to translating innovation into market traction. While capital alone does not ensure success, insufficient funding can extinguish even the most compelling ventures before they reach their potential.
Vinayak Burman

Managing and founding partner, Vertices Partners

