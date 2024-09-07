The International Data Corporation projects that AI PCs could make up 60 % of all PC shipments by 2027

Lenovo is focusing on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to revive the PC market in India. The company believes AI-enabled PCs could increase sales and help expand the market in the country, which it says has lower PC penetration compared to other regions. Luca Rossi, Executive Vice President of Lenovo's Intelligent Devices Group, highlighted the potential for growth in India, stating that AI PCs may encourage consumers to replace their existing devices.

At IFA Berlin, a major tech event, Lenovo introduced a new lineup of AI-powered laptops, including models from its ThinkBook, IdeaPad, ThinkPad, and Yoga series. These devices, which use chips from Intel, Qualcomm, and AMD, come with features like 'Smart Share,' allowing quick file transfers from smartphones to laptops.

Lenovo is working towards making AI PCs more cost-effective over time. Although the initial models are priced above USD 1,000, the company plans to bring prices down to around USD 700 or less in the future.

This shift to AI PCs is compared to the evolution from basic mobile phones to smartphones.

The market has not yet identified a key application for AI PCs, and their adoption will likely depend on advancements in AI software. The International Data Corporation (IDC) projects that AI PCs could make up 60 per cent of all PC shipments by 2027.