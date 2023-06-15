The investment expand the company's industry-leading AI-ready portfolio of smart devices, infrastructure solutions and services to help accelerate innovation, enabling the use of generative AI and delivering cognitive decisions at scale

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Leovo has announced its plans to invest $1 billion over three years in the expansion of infrastructure solutions to accelerate the artificial intelligence (AI) deployment for businesses around the world. According to the company, this investment expands the company's industry-leading AI-ready portfolio of smart devices, infrastructure solutions and services to help accelerate innovation, enabling the use of generative AI and delivering cognitive decisions at scale throughout remote locations across financial, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and smart city applications.

"Lenovo's commitment to the future of AI is unwavering. With our largest-ever investment in AI-ready infrastructure solutions, we are empowering our customers to overcome deployment complexities and unlock the full potential of AI, even at the edge. This significant investment not only demonstrates our dedication to being the most trusted partner in our customers' intelligent transformation journey but also fuels innovation in AI technology. We are proud to stand at the forefront of AI infrastructure, providing transformative services and products that shape the future," said Sumir Bhatia, president – AP, Lenovo ISG.

Lenovo's investment strategy includes an additional $100 million commitment to the expansion of the Lenovo AI Innovators program. The company claimed that the program has already delivered a record more than 150 cutting-edge AI-ready solutions created with 45 leading ISV partners across its end-to-end ecosystem, adding that leveraging AI-ready solutions, customers can more rapidly deploy and leverage cutting-edge AI capabilities, like generative AI, computer vision, prediction, and virtual assistants.

"In India, the immense potential for AI deployments is evident, fueled by growing digitalization. Our investments in AI aim to simplify complexities and enable businesses to leverage the power of AI at scale. By partnering with ISVs and startups, we are committed to bringing innovative AI solutions from the lab to reality," said Amit Luthra, MD – India, Lenovo ISG.

Lenovo is partnering with DeepBrain AI to offer an end-to-end solution for generative AI virtual assistants that can be paired with powerful large language models (LLMs) to deliver 24/7 automated concierge service in hospitality and retail settings. The company further said that its second major investment area will be AI in infrastructure. Also, the company extends its comprehensive portfolio of AI-ready infrastructure to over 70 products, with new AI-optimized edge-to-cloud server platforms that help address any AI workload.

The third part of the investment will be deployed towards helping customers to discover areas to apply AI. For this, the company has established a new AI discovery centre for excellence.