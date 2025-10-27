The company's IPO is set to open on Friday, October 31, 2025. The price band is fixed at INR 382-402 at face value INR 2 each.

Peyush Bansal, Co-Founder - CEO, Lenskart, announced today the company's plans to go public, as well as its plans to stay bullish on continuing to heavily invest in its manufacturing capabilities in India.

The company's IPO is set to open on Friday, October 31, 2025. The price band is fixed at INR 382-402 at face value INR 2 each. A discount of ₹19 per Equity Share is also being offered to employees bidding in the Employee Reservation Portion.

Jayasankar Venkataraman, Managing Director and Member of the Board at Kotak Mahindra Capital, one of the representatives from the book running lead managers (BRLMs) said that the India revenues for Lenskart have grown "handsomely", at a CAGR of 31.3 per cent between FY23-25, with its international business growing rapidly at a CAGR of 80.2 per cent during the same period. "

"The financial performance has shown significant operating leverage, both in India and international operations," said Venkataraman.

According to Bansal, the opportunity for Lenskart to scale and tap into a large consumer base lies within a growing problem of visual impairment globally. He said almost 4 billion people suffer from this due to modern lifestyle, alongside ailments like Myopia.

He also said that 7 out of 10 people need glasses, with projections suggesting that this will soon increase to 8 out of 10 in areas such as Southeast Asia and China. Founded in 2010 by Peyush Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, and Sumeet Kapahi, the company operates 2,723 stores worldwide, comprising 2,067 outlets in India and 656 international stores in regions such as Japan, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

"Globally, we are working on markets which are India and neighborhoods. So, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Japan. This part of the world is the most myopia-affected, and it is also the most unorganized. So we'll continue to focus on this market," said Bansal.

The company has also acquired a Japanese brand called Owndays, which it sells alongside its brands such as Air, Hustler, and John Jacobs.

Bansal said that in its relatively new global journey, the company has posted 24.5 per cent in revenue. The company's overall profit before tax (PBT) stood at 4.6 per cent for FY25, with 6.2 per cent projected for FY26.

Lenskart's consolidated EBIDTA last year stood at 16.9 per cent, with Q1 EBIDTA at 18 per cent.

"So we are seeing growth expansion in. EBITDA, and profit before tax," said Bansal, adding that the company is investing heavily in its manufacturing capabilities, with its Bhiwandi plant operation at 75 per cent automation and the new Telangana plant, which broke ground earlier this year in March.

The IPO will also consist of a 12.76 crore offer for sale (OFS) component, with shareholders including Softbank, TR Capital, Kedaara Capital, and Chiratae Ventures. Promoter Peyush Bansal, along with co-founders Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, and Sumeet Kapahi offloading their stake.

According to the DRHP and the amount of shares being offloaded, Peyush Bansal and some of the early stakeholders are set to bag substantial returns through the public listing. Peyush Bansal's holding is valued at INR 6,964 crore at INR 402, marking a 20x return. Meanwhile, Neha Bansal, co-founder and executive director, who holds 12.83 crore shares, will now be worth INR 5,157 crore.

Recent grey market premiums (GMP) for the IPO are hovering close to INR 70.

Venkataraman of Kotak Mahindra also noted the "depth", of the anchor investors participating with anchor investor bidding set for Thursday, one day prior to the IPO. He said that there is a lot of depth in the anchor investors who are participating, both foreign and national, who have "enthusiastically" come in at the current price band.