Lessons in Legacy and Leadership: Father's Day 2025

On factory floors, in boardrooms, and over dinner tables, the quiet power of fatherhood continues to shape how businesses are led, evolved, and inherited. This Father's Day, we look beyond tradition to see how the legacy of leadership passes from father to child — not in ceremonial handovers, but in shared decisions, changed perspectives, and the subtle transformation of what it means to lead.

Viren Marwaha, Director – Sales & Marketing at DRRK Foods, calls it "rice bootcamp." Growing up under the guidance of his father, Amit Marwaha — the Managing Director and CEO of the company — meant learning not just the business, but the very grain it dealt with. "One thing my dad always drilled into me was: before you monitor anything, know everything," Viren recalls. "He wasn't joking — I had to learn how a paddy is grown, what a grain of rice goes through before it reaches the bag, and even which document you need to ship it to the U.S." Today, that obsessive attention to detail defines his leadership.

For Amit, working with his son has been more than a familial milestone — it's been a professional evolution. "His clarity on data, branding, and consumer behavior has influenced the way I now look at strategy," he shares. "While my foundation has been built on intuition and experience, his perspective has helped refine our decisions with sharper insights and a long-term vision."

Similar stories echo across industries, from logistics to cosmetics, from legacy manufacturers to technology-driven innovators. Each one shows the subtle reshaping of traditional leadership — not a breaking from the past, but a sharpening of it.

At CJ Darcl Logistics, President Nikhil Agarwal credits his father, N.K. Agarwal, with instilling the importance of resilience and relationships. "A true leader is defined by how they respond when situations don't go in their favour. One of the most important lessons he instilled in me is the value of people and relationships," he says. That people-first principle, Nikhil notes, has helped him retain a loyal workforce and scale sustainably.

His father, in turn, is candid about what the next generation has brought in. "While I have shared several real-world lessons in the business with my son, he has made me understand what all technology can do," says N.K. Agarwal. From strategic logistics solutions to tech-enabled safety, he credits his son's vision for pushing the company forward — not by erasing its past, but by layering innovation on top of foundation.

This intergenerational symbiosis — tradition influencing future, and the future reshaping tradition — defines the story at Insight Cosmetics as well. Mihir Jain, Sales and Marketing Director, says his father's financial discipline and strategic thinking shaped him. "Observing how he remained composed during tough times helped me understand the value of resilience and focused thinking," Mihir says. He calls his own style "innovation-driven," but firmly grounded in the financial and ethical principles laid down by his father.

That influence has flowed both ways. "Mihir's emphasis on data-driven decision-making has reshaped how we approach business strategies," says his father and co-founder. "His calm, composed approach during high-pressure situations has influenced me to slow down, assess more deeply, and respond with greater clarity."

For Twisha Kotecha, Head at Strategic Innovations, watching her father, Pinkesh Kotecha, lead Ishan Technologies offered a masterclass in conviction. "His ability to stay grounded while scaling a national enterprise taught me that true leadership lies in balancing ambition with integrity," she says. Now part of the business herself, her focus on structured, data-led decision-making has led her father to rethink long-held assumptions. "Her clarity, discipline, and fresh perspective have reminded me that staying relevant means being willing to learn, adapt, and evolve," he says.

Even in manufacturing-heavy sectors where change often comes slow, sons and daughters are redefining legacy. Tushar Gupta of Thermocool Home Appliances recalls watching his father, Rajeev Gupta, "handle every aspect of the business, often with limited resources." Today, Tushar and his brother Tanuj lead with digital tools and automation, but remain rooted in the values of trust and reliability. "We are not replacing any legacy; we are evolving it into the future," Tushar says.

That evolution is something Rajeev Gupta celebrates. "They've shown me that change is not something to fear but a requirement," he says. From marketing to manufacturing, his sons have introduced systems that are smarter and faster — but they haven't lost sight of the company's original mission. "They've taught me that legacy isn't something you leave behind but what you build together."

And sometimes, the bond between father and child becomes a literal playground for invention. Riaan Chandalia, son of Rahul Chandalia, Founder & Director of WOL3D, sums it up in a way only a child can. "My papa makes cool things with big machines. But the coolest thing he does… is listen to me," Riaan says. A simple idea for a "wiggly toy" turned into Vinglits, a brand co-created with his father. "He lets me draw, dream, and sometimes even decide."

In these stories, the thread of Father's Day isn't nostalgia. It's legacy made dynamic — passed down, challenged, and refined. These aren't tales of succession. They are stories of partnership. And as these fathers and children show, the most enduring legacies aren't just inherited — they are co-authored.