LG Electronics Files For Patent Rights On TV Which Will Let Users Trade NFTs The South Korean tech giant has taken another step in establishing itself in the Web3 space by filing for patent rights on its NFT-trading TV

By Paromita Gupta

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Wiki Media Commons

South Korean electronics company LG Electronics, a division of LG Corporation, has filed an application for its blockchain-based television device. The said product will also allow users to trade their non-fungible tokens.

Filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the patent application titled "Television (TV) Platform Linked with Non-Fungible Token (Nft) Market, and Method for Controlling TV Platform" shares details about the technology.

According to the brief shared with WIPO, "The present invention is characterized by comprising: an output unit including a display unit and a sound output unit; a communication unit for establishing a communication connection with an NFT market server; memory including a cryptocurrency wallet; and a control unit which accesses the NFT market server on the basis of key information stored in the cryptocurrency wallet, receives and displays preview artwork data corresponding to at least one piece of digital artwork, and when a selection is made by a user, generates a purchase transaction on the basis of the key information stored in the cryptocurrency wallet, and receives, from the NFT market server, NFT status information of digital artwork corresponding to the selected preview artwork and having updated transaction details."

The tech giant further adds that since TV has excellent image quality, wide screens and viewing angles, it makes for an ideal device for displaying and viewing digital work.

LG's device will be able to connect with a crypto wallet and an NFT market server to facilitate transactions. On being connected with an NFT market server, the TV will display QR codes for one to complete a transaction via a cryptocurrency wallet. However, it's unclear whether the TV will be integrated with different wallets or will be limited to LG's Wallypto.
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

Related Topics

News and Trends LG Blockchain

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

Is the Law of Attraction Really the Secret to Business Success?

In the law of attraction, several methods undoubtedly lead to entrepreneurs thriving. By having a clear vision and focusing on it through various manifestation methods, you can attract your dreams into your life.

By Murali Nethi

Technology

Online Gaming Rules: A New Dawn For Real Money Games?

For a long time, the online real money gaming companies have been equated with gambling. However, the new rules by government on gaming is expected to give regulatory clarity to sector besides boosting investor confidence, innovation as well as employment opportunities in this sunrise sector, say experts

By Priya Kapoor

Leadership

4 Books for Entrepreneurs Looking to Break the Mold

Four new books for entrepreneurs taking the road less traveled and loving every minute of it.

By Peter Daisyme

Leadership

Growth Mindset vs. Fixed Mindset: What's the Difference?

Discover the key differences between a fixed and growth mindset and how adopting a growth mindset can lead to personal and professional success.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Taxes

Employee Retention Credits Now Available to All Industries, Don't Miss Out on $26k Per Employee

Billions of dollars are left unclaimed from this federal program for small businesses.

By StackCommerce

Starting a Business

Learn to Generate Passive Income for Your Business in This $30 Bundle

Develop the skills to scale your online business right.

By Entrepreneur Store