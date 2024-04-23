The fund intends to invest in approximately 30–40 companies, classifying investments according to criteria such as innovation, scalability, profitability, market expansion potential, and valuation.

Wealth and asset management firm Lighthouse Canton announced that it has launched its latest investment fund—the LC GenInnov Global Innovation Fund—for companies poised for growth in the realm of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI).

With a focus on biotech, healthcare, robotics, home automation, wearables, and clean tech, the fund seeks to take advantage of market opportunities and the quickening pace of innovation.

Using a four-bucket investing approach, which divides investments into categories based on innovation, scalability, market expansion potential, profitability, and valuation, the fund intends to invest in about 30–40 companies.

Shilpi Chowdhary, Group Chief Executive Officer of Lighthouse Canton, said, "The breakneck speed of AI innovation requires us to stay ahead of the curve, and the LC GenInnov Global Innovation Fund reflects that commitment."

Nilesh Jasani is a 30-year market veteran and GenAI expert who joined Lighthouse Canton as an advisory board member late last year. He leads the Fund's investing team and advisory board. Additionally, he founded GenInnov Funds, an investment company that focuses on GenAI.

Jasani added, "We are moving beyond the foundational elements of computing and large language models to harness AI's true potential through its application in real-world scenarios. It's in the downstream use cases—beyond chatbots, image editing, and text formation—where we see the transformative power of AI coming to life."

The fund will primarily concentrate on stocks that are sold publicly, but it will also look into opportunities outside of the technology industry, such as private investments in innovation. Serving professional and accredited investors seeking growth possibilities in all market conditions, it pursues long-term growth potential in line with core investment principles and innovative themes.

In November last year, Lighthouse Canton announced the closure of LC Nueva Alternate Investment Fund (AIF), focusing on early-stage companies in the healthtech, consumer tech, fintech, and edtech sectors, at INR 350 crore. With over USD 3 billion worth of assets under management and advisory, Lighthouse Canton maintains a significant presence in Singapore, Dubai, and India.