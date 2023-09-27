LinkedIn Reveals India's Top 20 Startups Of 2023 BluSmart, the electric ride-sharing company, which has made it in the list for three years in a row, emerged second on the list this year

By Teena Jose

Professional network LinkedIn has released the '2023 LinkedIn Top 20 Indian Startups List' - an annual ranking of the emerging companies where professionals want to work, globally, based on the LinkedIn data. In this newly launched list, e-grocer Zepto positioned on top. India's newest and only unicorn of the year so far aced its ranking this year after placing fourth on the list in 2022.

According to the report, 20 young companies in the country "have trailblazed their way through recent economic and workplace challenges and managed to stand out to investors and top talent along the way".

LinkedIn measured startups based on four pillars: employment growth, engagement, job interest, and attraction of top talent. The methodology time frame is July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, the platform said.

BluSmart (#2), the electric ride-sharing company, which has made it in the list for three years in a row, emerged second on the list this year. Another EV startup Exponent Energy (#15) was a new entrant on the list.

Fintech continues to dominate India's Top Startups list in 2023, with four startups making it to this year's list – Ditto Insurance (#3), Fi (#7), Jar (#11), and StockGro (#14). This reflects the resilience of the sector and how it remains a bright spot for investors despite challenging market conditions, LinkedIn said.

Edtech is another prominent industry in this year's list with companies like GrowthSchool (#10), Teachnook (#13), and AccioJob (#17). Their presence underscores the continued demand for upskilling among professionals and students with rapid changes due to technologies such as AI.

"It's truly remarkable that 14 of the 20 startups featured on this year's list are new entrants, underscoring the immense potential and astonishing pace of innovation in India's startup space. This list serves as a unique and actionable resource for professionals who are eager to work in new companies that are revolutionising the industry and where one can acquire new skills. These startups are looking to hire talent right now so it's a great opportunity to be part of the growth story of India's vibrant startup ecosystem," said Nirajita Banerjee,Head of Editorial, LinkedIn India.
