Log9 Materials, a battery solutions company has announced that its Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO) batteries have received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

This certification signifies that Log9's LTO batteries comply with the stringent safety and performance standards set forth by the Indian regulatory body.

These Log9's BIS-certified LTO batteries boast enhanced safety due to their inherent thermal and chemical stability, minimising the risk of fire or explosion compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries.

These batteries are known for their ultra-fast charging capabilities and extended durability, offering a significantly higher number of charge and discharge cycles compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries, translating to a longer battery lifespan for electric vehicles.

Speaking on the development, Dr. Akshay Singhal, Co-Founder & CEO, Log9 Materials said, "This is a great national milestone in India's journey of self-reliance in energy storage as Log9 gets validation for its capabilities to develop and process large-capacity lithium-ion battery cells."

Pankaj Sharma, Co-Founder & Director of Log9 Materials said, "We are thrilled to announce a major milestone in our journey towards advancing cell technology based on LTO chemistry. Log9 stands as the sole company in India equipped to deliver commercial-grade lithium-ion cells, exemplified by our 50 MWh commercial cell line. Achieving BIS certification for our cells fills us with pride and motivates us to further pioneer in cell innovation, characterization, and the development of unique cell chemistries tailored for tropical climates. Our commitment to pushing boundaries remains unwavering."

This prestigious recognition verifies compliance with India's rigorous safety and performance standards for EV batteries. The achievement unlocks a range of benefits. Firstly, BIS certification translates to enhanced safety for electric vehicles using Log9's LTO batteries. This builds trust among consumers and manufacturers, accelerating EV adoption in India.

BIS approval validates the rapid charging capabilities of LTO batteries, paving the way for faster charging infrastructure and improved user convenience. Finally, BIS compliance can unlock new financing avenues for Log9. Investors view this as a mark of quality and safety, potentially leading to easier access to capital for their future endeavors. This financial boost can propel Log9 as a frontrunner in LTO battery technology for the Indian EV market.

Log9 Materials goes beyond batteries. Their recycling program ensures responsible lithium-ion battery disposal, maximizing the utility of their 250 MWh annual LTO EV battery production. Recycled materials get a 'second life' in renewable energy storage, supporting Log9's commitment to net-zero materials transition and responsible environmental practices.