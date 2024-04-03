You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Log9 Materials Gets BIS Certification For LTO Batteries LTO batteries boast enhanced safety due to their inherent thermal and chemical stability, minimising the risk of fire or explosion compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Photo Curtesy: Inhouse

Log9 Materials, a battery solutions company has announced that its Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO) batteries have received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

This certification signifies that Log9's LTO batteries comply with the stringent safety and performance standards set forth by the Indian regulatory body.

These Log9's BIS-certified LTO batteries boast enhanced safety due to their inherent thermal and chemical stability, minimising the risk of fire or explosion compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries.

These batteries are known for their ultra-fast charging capabilities and extended durability, offering a significantly higher number of charge and discharge cycles compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries, translating to a longer battery lifespan for electric vehicles.

Speaking on the development, Dr. Akshay Singhal, Co-Founder & CEO, Log9 Materials said, "This is a great national milestone in India's journey of self-reliance in energy storage as Log9 gets validation for its capabilities to develop and process large-capacity lithium-ion battery cells."

Pankaj Sharma, Co-Founder & Director of Log9 Materials said, "We are thrilled to announce a major milestone in our journey towards advancing cell technology based on LTO chemistry. Log9 stands as the sole company in India equipped to deliver commercial-grade lithium-ion cells, exemplified by our 50 MWh commercial cell line. Achieving BIS certification for our cells fills us with pride and motivates us to further pioneer in cell innovation, characterization, and the development of unique cell chemistries tailored for tropical climates. Our commitment to pushing boundaries remains unwavering."

This prestigious recognition verifies compliance with India's rigorous safety and performance standards for EV batteries. The achievement unlocks a range of benefits. Firstly, BIS certification translates to enhanced safety for electric vehicles using Log9's LTO batteries. This builds trust among consumers and manufacturers, accelerating EV adoption in India.

BIS approval validates the rapid charging capabilities of LTO batteries, paving the way for faster charging infrastructure and improved user convenience. Finally, BIS compliance can unlock new financing avenues for Log9. Investors view this as a mark of quality and safety, potentially leading to easier access to capital for their future endeavors. This financial boost can propel Log9 as a frontrunner in LTO battery technology for the Indian EV market.

Log9 Materials goes beyond batteries. Their recycling program ensures responsible lithium-ion battery disposal, maximizing the utility of their 250 MWh annual LTO EV battery production. Recycled materials get a 'second life' in renewable energy storage, supporting Log9's commitment to net-zero materials transition and responsible environmental practices.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

Want to Test Your Business Idea Without Spending Much Money? Use the "Mousetrap" Model

Instead of building products and then learning who wants them, you can test demand before really investing your time and energy.

By Paul Cheek
Leadership

A Student in an Ivy League University's Most Popular MBA Leadership Class Asked a Tough Question: What If Your Boss's Downfall Is Necessary to Get Ahead?

The GenAI-powered coach from Mentora Institute, the global institute dedicated to developing exemplary leaders and accelerating performance, was ready to answer.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Amazon's Free Credits for Startups Now Cover the Use of AI Models, Even From Competitors Like Meta

The company says it has offered startups more than $6 billion in credits over the past 10 years.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

The Most Successful Entrepreneurs Know How to Say 'No.' Here's the One Exercise You Need to Learn This Skill.

There's a robust correlation between success and having the ability to say "no" to opportunities that don't serve you. Here's how can learn how to master the art of saying "no," too.

By Barry Raber
By Sherin Shibu
By Emily Rella