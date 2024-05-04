A strategic partnership representing a contract of about 45 million was signed by L&T Technology Services and FORVIA, the seventh global automotive supplier, for the development of engine technologies for ultra-low emission and clean mobility.

A strategic partnership representing a contract of about 45 million was signed by L&T Technology Services and FORVIA, the seventh global automotive supplier, for the development of engine technologies for ultra-low emission and clean mobility. The agreement is related to engineering development activities for the benefit of the Clean Mobility division.

About 300 engineers from FORVIA's operations in Augsburg, Germany, and Bangalore, India, have moved to LTTS as part of this five-year agreement. This indicates a 95% transfer success rate, guaranteeing the expertise of these teams that will create technical operations connected to internal combustion engines from within LTTS.These engineers continue working with FORVIA from their present locations under the direction of LTTS, ensuring smooth collaboration and continuous support for end users throughout Digital PLM efforts. FORVIA is tackling the changing automotive landscape with ultra-low emissions while guaranteeing top-notch engineering assistance and offering chances to keep jobs.

"Our collaboration with FORVIA underscores our proficiency in the transportation and automotive industry, while simultaneously reinforcing our dedication to spearheading progress in the field of traditional engine technologies and new-age digital transformation for ultra-low emissions and clean mobility," stated Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director of L&T Technology Services.

FORVIA will receive engineering services from the cooperation. Furthermore, it will safeguard the career path of moved personnel and enhance their skill set by providing them with exposure to LTTS's vast portfolio. The ability provided by FORVIA to LTTS to train and reskill these engineers is a crucial component of the deal. With the help of the LTTS Global Engineering Academy, these professionals will eventually be repositioned to work in different disciplines within the LTTS commercial network.