📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

L&T Collaborating With FORVIA To Development Engine Technologies A strategic partnership representing a contract of about 45 million was signed by L&T Technology Services and FORVIA, the seventh global automotive supplier, for the development of engine technologies for ultra-low emission and clean mobility.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Unsplash

A strategic partnership representing a contract of about 45 million was signed by L&T Technology Services and FORVIA, the seventh global automotive supplier, for the development of engine technologies for ultra-low emission and clean mobility. The agreement is related to engineering development activities for the benefit of the Clean Mobility division.

About 300 engineers from FORVIA's operations in Augsburg, Germany, and Bangalore, India, have moved to LTTS as part of this five-year agreement. This indicates a 95% transfer success rate, guaranteeing the expertise of these teams that will create technical operations connected to internal combustion engines from within LTTS.These engineers continue working with FORVIA from their present locations under the direction of LTTS, ensuring smooth collaboration and continuous support for end users throughout Digital PLM efforts. FORVIA is tackling the changing automotive landscape with ultra-low emissions while guaranteeing top-notch engineering assistance and offering chances to keep jobs.

"Our collaboration with FORVIA underscores our proficiency in the transportation and automotive industry, while simultaneously reinforcing our dedication to spearheading progress in the field of traditional engine technologies and new-age digital transformation for ultra-low emissions and clean mobility," stated Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director of L&T Technology Services.

FORVIA will receive engineering services from the cooperation. Furthermore, it will safeguard the career path of moved personnel and enhance their skill set by providing them with exposure to LTTS's vast portfolio. The ability provided by FORVIA to LTTS to train and reskill these engineers is a crucial component of the deal. With the help of the LTTS Global Engineering Academy, these professionals will eventually be repositioned to work in different disciplines within the LTTS commercial network.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
Thought Leaders

It's the End of the Entrepreneurial Era As We Know It

With the rise of advanced technologies and AI, are we losing all sense of the independent business person and entrepreneur?

By Jonny Caplan
Growing a Business

7 Practical Tips for Running Multiple Businesses Successfully

Thinking of starting additional businesses alongside your existing ventures? Learn some practical tips for successfully juggling multiple companies from this insightful blog post.

By Murali Nethi
News and Trends

OpenAI's ChatGPT Faces Outage On Web And Smartphone App

ChatGPT from OpenAI is presently having trouble producing replies. When attempting to use the AI-powered chatbot via an Android mobile app, an error message indicating that the server is experiencing issues appears.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

Exploring How Virtual Reality is Changing Startups

Virtual reality's immersive environment is where startup marketing is headed, and early adopters will be the ones who profit.

By Kimberly Zhang
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Growth Strategies

Key Learning From An Athlete's Recovery That Teach Us About The Grit In Business

What lessons can we learn from injuries and forced absences from our sport? In what ways can disasters guide us toward self-discovery and help us gain perspective? And what is the connection between that and aged bananas, a branching tree, and brick walls?

By Kavya Pillai