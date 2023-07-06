Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

LUZO, a Mumbai-based mobile application that is an asset-lite curated marketplace of premium salons, spas and aesthetic clinics has raised $250,000 in the pre-seed funding round led by 100X.VC. The round saw participation from angel investors like Yash Kotak (Founder of Jumper.ai) and Kabir Kulkarni, among others. The B2B2C marketplace startup had raised a cheque from 100X.VC as part of the Fund's Class 08 Portfolio. The startup plans to use fresh funds to on-board more premium partners in Mumbai, Delhi and other metro cities.

"The importance and demand for the beauty and wellness services is rising in the minds of the aspirational Indian consumers. The rapidly growing consumer technology in the highly underserved service industry makes it the perfect time to bring a revolution," said Anurav Dave, founder and CEO, LUZO.

In an official statement, LUZO said that it currently offers free booking without any pre-payment to its customers at 150-plus premium salons and spas in Mumbai and Pune by simply downloading the mobile app available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.The company claimed that it has already booked and served over 4,000 appointments, with 74% returning customers, adding that it will also focus on better user experience and automation of processes to further fuel every step with technology using its app that is available for its customers as well as salon partners.

"We are excited to be the first investors in LUZO. It is pioneering an innovative and scalable business model for the fragmented salon and spa industry. This industry is growing rapidly and LUZO will provide the right path for the organized growth of salons and spas. We believe it has immense growth potential," said Ninad Karpe, partner, 100X.VC