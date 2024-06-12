Get All Access for $5/mo

Magenta Mobility Deepens Collaboration With Tata Motors, Deploys Over 100 Tata Ace EV The Ace EV is powered by EVOGEN powertrain that offers an unparalleled driving experience with a 7-year battery warranty and a 5-year comprehensive maintenance package.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vinay Pathak, Vice President & Business Head – SCVPU, Tata Motors and Maxson Lewis, Founder & CEO of Magenta Mobility during the Ace EV key handover ceremony.

Magenta Mobility, an integrated electric mobility solutions provider, solidifies its partnership with Tata Motors with the deployment of over 100 units of Tata Ace EV, including over 40 units of the recently launched Ace EV 1000.

This deployment is part of the MoU inked between the two entities which targeted 500 units of the revolutionary Tata Ace EV.

Maxson Lewis, Founder & CEO of Magenta Mobility said, "We are thrilled to deepen our collaboration with Tata Motors, furthering our commitment to delivering safe, smart, and sustainable mobility solutions across India. The deployment of over 100 Tata Ace EVs marks a significant stride towards our ambitious 'Ab Ki Baar Dus Hazaar' programme, aimed at deploying 10,000 electric vehicles by September 2025."

"By synergizing Tata Motors' expertise in four-wheel small commercial vehicles (SCVs) with our integrated capabilities in logistics, charging infrastructure, and technology, this partnership is poised to redefine industry standards," he added.

Commenting on the announcement, Vinay Pathak, Vice President & Business Head – SCVPU, Tata Motors said, "Marking a major milestone in our partnership with Magenta Mobility, we take immense pride in the deployment of Tata Ace EVs into their fleet. This reaffirms our shared vision of revolutionising intra-city distribution through advanced, zero-emission mobility solutions."

He further said that the Ace EV, a product of our co-creation efforts, offers unparalleled performance, reliability and operational efficiency, while contributing to a greener future for India. This deployment is a testament to our unwavering commitment to democratising sustainable e-cargo transportation across the nation. Together, we are paving the way for a cleaner, greener and more environmentally conscious future for India.

The Ace EV is powered by EVOGEN powertrain that offers an unparalleled driving experience with a 7-year battery warranty and a 5-year comprehensive maintenance package. It delivers safe, all-weather operations with an advanced battery cooling system and regenerative braking system to boost the driving range.

It allows regular and fast charging capabilities for high uptime. It is powered by a 27kW (36hp) motor with 130Nm of peak torque, to ensure best-in-class pickup and grade-ability allowing easy ascend in fully loaded conditions. The vehicle's robust performance, with near-100% uptime, has received an overwhelming response from customers.
