From AI chatbot to digital lost-and-found centres, here are five ways the UP government is embracing tech to bring Maha Kumbh to all and yield a whopping revenue of two lakh crore

Emerging technologies are going full throttle at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 and will be catering to 40 to 45 crore devotees starting January 13 for a 45-day-long spiritual and cultural celebration in Prayagraj.

With a budget of INR 7,000 crore, the duodecennial pilgrimage is expected to yield returns worth INR two lakh crore (INR 2,000,000,000,000) for Uttar Pradesh.

The innovative preparations for the largest human gathering in the world began months back with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commanding the state police to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) based tools and techniques in June 2024.

Here are five tech-driven initiatives for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025-

1. Kumbh Sah'AI'yak

In December 2024, PM Modi launched the official AI chatbot Kumbh Sah'AI'yak powered by Krutrim for the mela. The digital companion provides real-time information, personalised assistance, navigation support, cultural insights, and event updates in multiple languages. Pitched as a 'one-stop solution,' it will be available on WhatsApp and the official Maha Kumbh application.

2. Surveillance

Apart from deploying nearly 30,000 police personnel from 70 districts, the police will be leveraging 2,700 Artificial Intelligence-powered cameras for the safety of devotees. Additionally, in a first, the authorities will be using underwater drones to provide real-time surveillance with millions of devotees flocking the ghats to take a dip at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers.

3. AIR's 'Kumbhvani'

On January 10, CM Adityanath launched a special FM channel of All India Radio Kumbhvani (103.5 MHz), dedicated to Maha Kumbh 2025. The idea through Kumbhvani will be to take Mahakumbh to every nook and corner of the country where people could not be a part of the once-in-twelve year's festivity. It will include daily live reporting on Kumbh area activities, a broadcast of the Serial 'Shiva Mahima,' live health consultation by doctors from the studio in the 'Hello Doctor' program, and information related to travel, health, hygiene, lost and found, and do's and don'ts.

4. Digital lost-and-found centres

The administration has also introduced digital lost-and-found centres, known as 'Bhule-Bhatake Kendras', to locate missing persons. The 12 centres will let officials verify the photos of missing persons with those on social media accounts. Additionally, it will also translate various languages into English and Hindi for easier communication. "For the lost people and children, a designated area has been set up with basic amenities of bed where they can wait till they reconnect with their families," said a senior officer in the media.

5. New-age storytelling

Bringing technology to the forefront at this year's Maha Kumbh, immersive digital initiatives such as 360-degree virtual reality stalls and spectacular drone shows were introduced. Taking inspiration from Kumbh 2019, ten stalls have been installed at prime locations to display videos of major events such as Peshwai (Grand procession of Akhadas), auspicious bathing days (snaan), Ganga aarti, and multiple special footages. Apart from surveillance, 2,000 drones will be used to narrate the legendary tales of "Prayag Mahatmyam" and "Samudra Manthan."