Mahindra Chairman Emeritus Keshub Mahindra Passes Away At 99

He was an exemplary statesman and an irreplaceable figure in Indian industry, revered for his vision, his business acumen, his leadership by example, and above all, for his uncompromising professional integrity

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Mr Keshub Mahindra

Keshub Mahindra, the chairman emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra, passed away at the age of 99 on Wednesday. The 99-year-old, nonagenarian, was a well-known philanthropist who redefined good corporate governance in India. He was an exemplary statesman and an irreplaceable figure in Indian industry, revered for his vision, his business acumen, his leadership by example, and above all, for his uncompromising professional integrity.

"Mr Keshub Mahindra was and will always remain a source of inspiration for me and the entire Mahindra Group. He was a man of principles and led from the front to preserve the legacy of our founders which has ensured that the organisation has remained rooted in ethics, values and good corporate governance. Keshub Mahindra was known for his astute business acumen that helped in transforming Mahindra into a diversified federation of companies. His compassion, and people-centric approach made him a global business icon, who was much loved and respected," said Anand Mahindra, chairman, Mahindra Group

Born on October 9, 1923, in Shimla, Keshub Mahindra was an alumnus of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, USA. He joined Mahindra & Mahindra in 1947 and took on the role of Chairman in 1963. Under his stewardship, the company was transformed from its beginnings as a steel trading company to a diversified federation of companies. Mr Keshub Mahindra has also served on several Boards and Councils in both the private and public domain, including SAIL, Tata Steel, Tata Chemicals, Indian Hotels, IFC and ICICI. He was also the Founder Chairman of HUDCO (Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited); Vice-Chairman of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd; Chairman Mahindra Ugine Steel Co. Ltd; Director of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd. and Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited.

Saddened by the sudden demise of the veteran, Pawan K Goenka, chairman of INSPACe has tweeted that, "The industrial world has lost one of the tallest personalities today. Shri Keshub Mahindra had no match; the nicest person I had the privilege of knowing. I always looked forward to meetings with him and was inspired by how he connected business, economics and social matters. Om Shanti."
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

